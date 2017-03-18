Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2017 season preview

by Mike Steele today at 11:21 am 18 March 2017

The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2017 sailing season commences on Sunday, 26 March, at Lackford Lake, 5 miles NW of Bury St Edmunds.

Another busy programme is scheduled this year, with sailing, rowing or canoeing activities taking place almost daily, until the beginning of November. These include events organised by SESCA's eight group members: the Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets; YPA (Young People Afloat – a sailing youth club); WASH Sailability (disabled sailing); the Suffolk Scouts; Priory School and Culford School, as well as by the parent Club.

Dinghy racing will be taking place on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, with a Thursday evening, personal handicap series running from the end of April through to September. The Club has a mixed fleet of dinghies, which principally comprises of Lasers, Wanderers, 2000s, Gulls, Enterprises, Mirrors and Toppers. WASH disabled sailing sessions are held on Tuesdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month. Saturdays are also used for training, race coaching and social sailing. The Club is a recognised RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Training and Foundation Centre, running adult and junior RYA sailing courses for members during the summer.

The Club will be holding its popular, early season, 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' on Sunday, 30 April. The Club is hoping to make the event even bigger and better this year, as a fitting tribute to 'Antigua Sailing Week', which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee from 29 April to 5 May. The Club's Regatta is once again being generously supported by the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, which is kindly providing a steel band for lunchtime entertainment and prizes of a suitably Caribbean nature.

Antigua Sailing Day Steel Band - photo © SESCA
Antigua Sailing Day Steel Band - photo © SESCA

As in previous years, there will be several opportunities for potential members to visit the Club and try sailing throughout the season. A series of monthly, Sunday afternoon 'Have a Go' sessions are scheduled from the beginning of

May, in addition to the Club's RYA 'Push the Boat Out' Open Day, which is being held on Sunday, 21 May, when sailing trips and joy rides will be run on as available basis.

The Club prides itself on being accessible to all and being a great resource to the local community. It has very low membership fees (junior £25 pa; adult £62 pa & family £72 pa) and a fleet of Club boats, so it is not necessary to have your own boat if you want to sail or kayak. Anyone interested in dinghy sailing (pottering or racing), canoeing or kayaking is most welcome to visit the Club to see what is on offer. New members welcome.

For further information, please see www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk or e-mail .

The Rt Hon Matthew Hancock MP and Cllr Susan Glossop sailing at SESCA - photo © SESCA
The Rt Hon Matthew Hancock MP and Cllr Susan Glossop sailing at SESCA - photo © SESCA

Related Articles

'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
5th annual event brings the Caribbean to Suffolk After another fantastic event last year, preparations are in hand for the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's '5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta', which will be held on Sunday, 30 April 2017 at Lackford Lake, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Posted on 5 Feb Antigua Sailing Day Regatta
Very un-Caribbean like conditions at Lackford Lake Competitors in the St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, were greeted to very un-Caribbean like conditions, with near freezing temperatures and hail. Posted on 26 Apr 2016 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
Live steel band and prizes of a suitably Caribbean nature The Regatta was initiated four years ago as a fun event to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week in the Caribbean. Amazingly, through a Google alert, reports of the Regatta came to the attention of the Antigua Sailing Week Race Committee. Posted on 8 Apr 2016 SESCA 2016 season preview
Sailing gets underway on 27th March The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2016 season commences with a Spring Working Party, on Saturday, 19 March, before sailing gets underway on Sunday, 27 March. Posted on 27 Feb 2016 SESCA 2015 Review
A year of ups and downs for the club Sadly, this has been a very frustrating sailing year. We have suffered too often from either too little or too much wind and an unusually high level of pond weed during the summer months, which together have seriously hindered sailing activities. Posted on 29 Dec 2015 SESCA Push the Boat Out weekend
Eighty visitors given sailing tasters The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association had an excellent response to its club Open Weekend at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, last weekend. Eighty visitors were given sailing tasters and five families, so far, have joined the Club. Posted on 19 May 2015 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury
Slightly different conditions to Antigua Sailing Week It was a chilly, grey day that greeted competitors for the St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Associations' third Antigua Sailing Day Regatta at Lackford Lake, on Sunday. Posted on 28 Apr 2015 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
Visitors and spectators welcome to this Suffolk sailing club The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' will be held on Sunday, 26 April 2015 at Lackford Lake, 5 miles NW of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Posted on 15 Apr 2015 SESCA season preview
Swinging back into action at Lackford Lake Members of the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association swing back into action with a Spring Working Party at Lackford Lake on Saturday, 28 March, before the sailing season kicks off on Sunday, 29 March. Posted on 23 Mar 2015 SESCA's 2014 review
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association look back The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association (SESCA), based at Lackford Lake, continues to go from strength to strength. Posted on 13 Dec 2014

Upcoming Events

St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy