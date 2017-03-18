St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2017 season preview

by Mike Steele today at 11:21 am

The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2017 sailing season commences on Sunday, 26 March, at Lackford Lake, 5 miles NW of Bury St Edmunds.

Another busy programme is scheduled this year, with sailing, rowing or canoeing activities taking place almost daily, until the beginning of November. These include events organised by SESCA's eight group members: the Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets; YPA (Young People Afloat – a sailing youth club); WASH Sailability (disabled sailing); the Suffolk Scouts; Priory School and Culford School, as well as by the parent Club.

Dinghy racing will be taking place on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, with a Thursday evening, personal handicap series running from the end of April through to September. The Club has a mixed fleet of dinghies, which principally comprises of Lasers, Wanderers, 2000s, Gulls, Enterprises, Mirrors and Toppers. WASH disabled sailing sessions are held on Tuesdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month. Saturdays are also used for training, race coaching and social sailing. The Club is a recognised RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Training and Foundation Centre, running adult and junior RYA sailing courses for members during the summer.

The Club will be holding its popular, early season, 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' on Sunday, 30 April. The Club is hoping to make the event even bigger and better this year, as a fitting tribute to 'Antigua Sailing Week', which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee from 29 April to 5 May. The Club's Regatta is once again being generously supported by the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, which is kindly providing a steel band for lunchtime entertainment and prizes of a suitably Caribbean nature.

As in previous years, there will be several opportunities for potential members to visit the Club and try sailing throughout the season. A series of monthly, Sunday afternoon 'Have a Go' sessions are scheduled from the beginning of

May, in addition to the Club's RYA 'Push the Boat Out' Open Day, which is being held on Sunday, 21 May, when sailing trips and joy rides will be run on as available basis.

The Club prides itself on being accessible to all and being a great resource to the local community. It has very low membership fees (junior £25 pa; adult £62 pa & family £72 pa) and a fleet of Club boats, so it is not necessary to have your own boat if you want to sail or kayak. Anyone interested in dinghy sailing (pottering or racing), canoeing or kayaking is most welcome to visit the Club to see what is on offer. New members welcome.

For further information, please see www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk or e-mail .