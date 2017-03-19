Please select your home edition
Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - Day 2

by Georgia Witt today at 5:16 am 17-19 March 2017

Kings College lead

Kings College take the lead on Day two of the Harken Schools Regatta winning the Qualifying B group. The team helmed by Jordan Stevenson finished the day on top of the leader board. Stevenson and his crew of Annabelle Cave, Rose Dickson and Hamish McLaren finished with a total of 14 points. In second place overall just 3 points behind are the Marlborough College team of Ali Gifford, Lolo Adams, Toby Gregory and Nick Williams. Also on 19 points, and third on countback was the Auckland Grammar Team helmed by Lewis Anderson with his crew of George Angus, Tom Hussona and Mitch Jackson. Next in 4th place was the Kerikeri High School team skippered by Frankie Dair and rounding out the top five was the Whangarei Boys High School team skippered by Keiran Ruffel.

The Race Committee were pleased to get all six races completed in the Big Shoal Bay area by 1pm. A consistent 10-15 knots meant the full programme of six races has also been completed by both Qualifying A groups.

The top five school teams from today's Qualifying B group and yesterday's Qualifying A group all move into the Gold Fleet and the remaining 7 teams the Silver Fleet. Tomorrow's schedule will kick off at 10am with 3 races to complete for the Silver Fleet and 5 races to complete for the Gold Fleet in the afternoon.

This year's event has attracted 17 school teams from the wider Auckland Region as well as Marlborough and the Bay of Islands. The 17 teams have been split into two Groups which each complete six races with the top five going through to the final series on Sunday.

GOLD FLEET: Kristin School Team 1, Kings College, Westlake Boys High School, Marlborough College, Selwyn College, Auckland Grammar, Rosmini College, Kerikeri High School Team 1 (Red), Takapuna Grammar & Whangarei Boys High School.

SILVER FLEET: Mahurangi College, Glendowie College, Kristin School Team 2, St. Kentigern College Team 2, Bay of Islands Combined, St. Kentigern College Team 1, & Kerikeri High School Team 2 (Blue).

Results after Day 2:

PosSchoolSkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Kings CollegeJordan Stevenson13422214
2Marlborough CollegeAli Gifford41231617
3Auckland GrammarLewis Anderson25114417
4Kerikeri High School (red)Frankie Dair 32345118
5Whangarei Boys High SchoolKeiran Ruffel84787337
6Gledowie CollegeJonathan Turnbull78658539
7St. Kentigern College 2Braydon Bertelson67579943
8Bay of Islands Combined James Sheldon591093844
9St. Kentigern College1Jack Frewin9681061049
10Kerikeri High School (blue)Chris Geerkens10109610752

The Harken Schools Regatta was established in 2007 to promote the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Youth Training Programme and to give school aged teenagers an opportunity to race in a high performance keelboat. Since 2007 when the event was sailing in Elliott 6's with four schools entered it has grown not only in size but is now attracting schools from all over New Zealand. The event has been sailed in the Youth Training Programme Elliott 7's since 2011.

For further information on the Harken Schools Regatta or the RNZYS Youth Training Programme please visit www.rnzys.org.nz

