Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd
18 March 2017
18 March 2017
MENSWEAR
WOMENSWEAR
SAILING
Related Articles
Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal
Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock
Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.
Posted on 26 Feb
Henri Lloyd Adaptive Race Technology
Evolution of the Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette
New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.
Posted on 24 Feb
Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart
Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 21 Feb
Henri Lloyd Sailing 2017 Preview
It's almost time to upgrade your kit
Built to withstand the worst conditions imaginable, the Elite 2.0 is the next generation of Offshore gear. The lightest and most breathable ever without any compromise on durability and waterproofing.
Posted on 31 Jan
Henri Lloyd strengthens marine team
With two key appointments
Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce the newest member of our thriving marketing and comms team with the appointment of Andrew Wright as Global Marketing Manager.
Posted on 20 Jan
Henri Lloyd Winter Essentials
From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket
From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket, Henri Lloyd have your winter essentials covered.
Posted on 19 Jan
Key Changes at Henri Lloyd
Paul Strzelecki becomes Chairman
Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively.
Posted on 6 Jan
Henri Lloyd's presence at London Boat Show
At Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving
Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.
Posted on 5 Jan
Henri Lloyd Year in Review
Our Favourite Moments of 2016
Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Sale now on - up to 40% off
Some great deals on Men's and Women's clothing
Some great deals on Henri Lloyd clothing including the Byron Polo, Abberton Shirt, Trysail Half Zip Sweat and Salen Seam Tape Jacket.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016
Upcoming Events
Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar
Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar
Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar
Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar
Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
