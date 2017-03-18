Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.

Henri Lloyd Adaptive Race Technology

Evolution of the Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.

Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit

Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.

Henri Lloyd Sailing 2017 Preview

It's almost time to upgrade your kit Built to withstand the worst conditions imaginable, the Elite 2.0 is the next generation of Offshore gear. The lightest and most breathable ever without any compromise on durability and waterproofing.

Henri Lloyd strengthens marine team

With two key appointments Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce the newest member of our thriving marketing and comms team with the appointment of Andrew Wright as Global Marketing Manager.

Henri Lloyd Winter Essentials

From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket, Henri Lloyd have your winter essentials covered.

Key Changes at Henri Lloyd

Paul Strzelecki becomes Chairman Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively.

Henri Lloyd's presence at London Boat Show

At Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.

Henri Lloyd Year in Review

Our Favourite Moments of 2016 Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR.