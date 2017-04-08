Please select your home edition
Eileen Ramsay Memorial on Saturday 8th April

by Barry Pickthall today at 3:32 pm 8 April 2017

Yachting photographer Eileen Ramsay died on 8th February at the grand old age of 101. Her family are holding a memorial service at Droxford church at 11:30 on Saturday April 8 to celebrate her life and work, followed by a reception.

The address is St Mary & All Saints Church, Droxford, Hampshire, SO32 3PA

We will have many of her favourite photos on display, and it will be a great opportunity to reminisce with old friends!

RSVP

The family are keen to have some idea of how many to cater for, so we would be very grateful if you plan to attend, to RSVP to me at

Eileen and her trusty Rollie were at the centre of a unique period in yachting history – a time when eccentrics ruled, records were there for the setting, and women were more often to be found in front of the lens. But Eileen established herself as one of the greatest yachting photographers of her time, covering the post-War explosion in dinghy and offshore sailing. These include pictures of the first Enterprises, Fireballs, 505s, GP14s, Mirrors, Ospreys, Optimists and the first British America's Cup 12 metre challengers Sceptre and Evaine.

She also took portraits of famous sailing icons like Francis Chichester and Eric Tabarly, Olympians, Rodney Pattisson and Keith Musto, and historic pictures from the first Observer Singlehanded Transatlantic (OSTAR) Races. She was the only photographer Chichester allowed on his Gipsy Moth yachts, and she was commissioned to photograph notorious charmers like Uffa Fox and Max Aitken. Eileen recalls now how she had to stave off their amorous advances.

She was also closely involved in photographing powerboats, in particular, those built on the Hamble, and those powerboat pioneers that competed in the first Daily Express Cowes/Torquay and Round Britain races.

Her unique archive of photographs was saved 5 years ago by PPL Photo Agency which now has more than 1,000 available to view online at www.pplmedia.com.

