RYA welcomes Rooster to Member Reward Partner Programme

Rooster is the latest RYA Member Reward Partner © Rooster Sailing Rooster is the latest RYA Member Reward Partner © Rooster Sailing

by Emma Slater today at 6:13 pm

The RYA is delighted to welcome Rooster on board as the latest RYA Member Reward Partner. Thanks to this new relationship all RYA members will enjoy £20 off when they spend over £100 across the entire range of Rooster clothing products online at www.roostersailing.com

Lucy Burn, Marketing Executive from Rooster commented: "Rooster are passionate supporters of grass roots sailing and are delighted to be teaming up with the RYA to offer members money off their clothing purchases via the Rooster website.

"We believe this offer will be of benefit to all RYA members - whether new to watersports or seasoned high performance competitors, we all need to be safe, warm and comfortable on the water. We are more than just online shop! We can offer advice and answer your questions too, so RYA members are free to pick up the phone, check out our blog or head over to our Youtube channel for information and advice."

RYA Membership Development Manager Conor Swift added: "With the breadth of products and the knowledge of the Rooster team we are extremely confident that RYA members will truly benefit from Rooster coming on board as a Member Reward Partner."

Rooster are leading suppliers of own-brand technical watersports clothing and specialist chandlery items. Their layering system is designed to provide a range of flexible options to suit any condition on the water. In particular, the Aquafleece® revolutionised the standard spray top and has won much acclaim for its versatility and warmth.

Whether it's sailing kit, a tiller extension or mainsheet, Rooster are a great one-stop shop for all your boating needs.

To take advantage of this great new offer visit the RYA Rooster Member Benefits Page www.rya.org.uk/go/Rooster

For more information from Rooster visit www.roostersailing.com

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk