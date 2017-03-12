RC Laser Fleetwood Model Yacht Club Spring Series - Day 1

by Tony Wilson today at 10:51 am

As you approached Laidleys Walk, you couldn't but help notice that there was water in the Model boating lake. Then, just as you rounded the Sea Cadet HQ roundabout, you realised that there wasn't enough in the lake to actually sail in.

The sluice gate had been opened at the bridge end, either early that morning or the previous day, and the fill up was in process.

With a West wind many would have been jumping with joy for this ideal direction, but we were still next door in the full size boat lake.

Using the right hand side of the island and nearside road buoy as the start line gave us our first beat, then with a kink along this first leg we headed up towards the jetty. All in a clockwise direction we then headed along the line of buoys turning right at the third one across and back towards the island in the direction we came, rounding the start buoy and finishing at the left hand side of the Island and flag after another beat.

The wind was forecast to swing round to the North West but this would be towards 3pm.

As there were only four of us turn up, the keeping track of scores for Trevor was easy enough for the 8 races we had had before lunch. The morning had us all in B suits but the wind was dropping all the while.

Garry had won the first race, then it was Tony's turn and they alternated. It wasn't until the 5th race that Jim had decided he would need a win to stay in the game.

Trevor was having a couple of radio issues and found that his rudder servo plug was in the wrong way round, weird how it was still sort of working in a fashion. Then his biggest surprise was when a young lad was having problems with his little electric leisure boat that some how was being controlled by Trevor on the same 40Mhz frequency.

After lunch A rigs were the obvious choice, but would we get another 8 races in for a beloved 3 discard day before any forecast drizzle would appear. Not so, as after race number 10, the first spots started to appear. Waterproofs were donned and Transmitter covers were reached for as we just put up with the very light rain.

It was decided to finish at 12 races as most had thought we had done well and made good of a bad day. It was only 2 pm to finish but a fair days racing, although not soaked wet through we had got a little damp as the drizzle was now off and on.

Jim had put in some more first places in the afternoon to go with his good average scores in the morning to be able to take the day.

By the close of the day our own lake was still filling up, but we think in the next day or so it will be good to go.

Day 1 Results: (top three)

1 Jim Lydon

2 Garry Benson

3 Tony Wilson