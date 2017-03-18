Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!

Please select your home edition
18 March 2017
Foiling at Wildwind © Wildwind

 

Dear Friends,

We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison from Gretna Green, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. The draw was taken from all UKLA members who qualified for the Grand Prix 2016. Congratulations to Neil and see you in Vass soon!

Laser Training Weeks

Time is running out to book your space on our intensive Laser training clinics with Wildwind’s resident top Laser coach Aaron Smith. Two of the weeks are already full but we still have a few spaces left for 7th May. Call our office now to secure your space.

On another note…

If you need somewhere to practice what you’ve learnt with us back in the UK then why not visit the beautiful location of Torbay. A friend of Wildwind has a lovely B&B situated between Torquay and Paignton Harbour, an easy location to get to either venue for sailing events. Temporary memberships are available at all the clubs in Torbay and boats can be hired when there is safety cover on the water. It’s a fantastic location for racing or for practicing your skills.

Check out the 4 star Beaches B&B here or call Merrick on 01803 665448 for more information.

