Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!

We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison from Gretna Green, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. The draw was taken from all UKLA members who qualified for the Grand Prix 2016. Congratulations to Neil and see you in Vass soon!
Time is running out to book your space on our intensive Laser training clinics with Wildwind’s resident top Laser coach Aaron Smith. Two of the weeks are already full but we still have a few spaces left for 7th May. Call our office now to secure your space.
If you need somewhere to practice what you’ve learnt with us back in the UK then why not visit the beautiful location of Torbay. A friend of Wildwind has a lovely B&B situated between Torquay and Paignton Harbour, an easy location to get to either venue for sailing events. Temporary memberships are available at all the clubs in Torbay and boats can be hired when there is safety cover on the water. It’s a fantastic location for racing or for practicing your skills.
Check out the 4 star Beaches B&B here or call Merrick on 01803 665448 for more information.
“Just back from (the last) two weeks at Wildwind. Have wanted to go for years and are so pleased we finally did. Amazing place, fantastic tutelage, friendly, professional staff, fantastic kit and amazing banter, on and off the water. Simply can't wait for next year!! Thanks to everyone who made our holiday so amazing.”
- Peter Swede
