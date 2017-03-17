Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays

Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays © Ocean Elements Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays © Ocean Elements

by Matt Cook, Ocean Elements today at 3:10 pm

For a limited time only, SAVE 10% off advertised prices for selected flotilla holidays with us this summer! Look out for the icon below when searching online:

To take advantage of this offer, simply use discount code 'YACHTOFFER10' over the phone or when booking online at the holiday checkout.

Our Best Offers:

Boat Date Offer Price Was Price Now Bavaria 37 Cruiser 11th June £1,645 £1,480 Dufour 375 11th June £1,995 £1,795 Bavaria 36 18th June £1,895 £1,705 Dufour 375 18th June £2,195 £1,975 Bavaria 37 Cruiser 25th June £1,895 £1,705 Dufour 375 25th June £2,245 £2,020 Oceanis 37 2nd July £2,195 £1,975 Dufour 405 2nd July £2,595 £2,335 Oceanis 37 9th July £2,245 £2,020 Dufour 375 9th July £2,395 £2,155 Bavaria 36 30th July £2,395 £2,155 Oceanis 37 30th July £2,545 £2,290 Dufour 375 30th July £2,595 £2,335 Bavaria 40 6th Aug £2,795 £2,515

All of our flotilla yacht offers include 7nts, evening group meals, lead skipper & host, full shore team support, sailing navigation and safety equipment, first fill of diesel water and gas, area cruising notes, bed linen, hand & bath towels, social events through the week & FREE stand up paddle board hire

Call us today on 0844 770 40 70 and speak to our dedicated team about planning your perfect sailing holidays in Greece!

View all our yacht offers and prices here >

Free Paddleboard with every Yacht booking

Book your yacht now for a free Paddleboard for the week.

All yacht bookings will get a free Paddleboard included with their yacht. The SUP will be on board and ready at your arrival.

www.alpineelements.co.uk/sailing-holidays.html