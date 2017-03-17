Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays

by Matt Cook, Ocean Elements today at 3:10 pm 17 March 2017
Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays © Ocean Elements

For a limited time only, SAVE 10% off advertised prices for selected flotilla holidays with us this summer! Look out for the icon below when searching online:

10% off

To take advantage of this offer, simply use discount code 'YACHTOFFER10' over the phone or when booking online at the holiday checkout.

Our Best Offers:

 

 Boat

Date

Offer

Price Was

Price Now

Picture

Bavaria 37 Cruiser

11th June

Picture

£1,645

£1,480

Picture

Dufour 375

11th June

Picture

£1,995

£1,795

Picture

Bavaria 36

18th June

Picture

£1,895

£1,705

Picture

Dufour 375

18th June

Picture

£2,195

£1,975

Picture

Bavaria 37 Cruiser

25th June

Picture

£1,895

£1,705
Picture

Dufour 375

25th June

Picture

£2,245

£2,020

Picture

Oceanis 37

2nd July

Picture

£2,195

£1,975
Picture

Dufour 405

2nd July

Picture

£2,595

£2,335
Picture

Oceanis 37

9th July

Picture

£2,245

£2,020
Picture

Dufour 375

9th July

Picture

£2,395

£2,155
Picture

Bavaria 36

30th July

Picture

£2,395

£2,155
Picture

Oceanis 37

30th July

Picture

£2,545

£2,290
Picture

Dufour 375

30th July

Picture

£2,595

£2,335
Picture

Bavaria 40

6th Aug

Picture

£2,795

£2,515

All of our flotilla yacht offers include 7nts, evening group meals, lead skipper & host, full shore team support, sailing navigation and safety equipment, first fill of diesel water and gas, area cruising notes, bed linen, hand & bath towels, social events through the week & FREE stand up paddle board hire

Call us today on 0844 770 40 70 and speak to our dedicated team about planning your perfect sailing holidays in Greece!

View all our yacht offers and prices here >

Free Paddleboard with every Yacht booking

Book your yacht now for a free Paddleboard for the week.

Free Paddleboard with every Yacht booking at Ocean Elements - photo © Ocean Elements
Free Paddleboard with every Yacht booking at Ocean Elements - photo © Ocean Elements

All yacht bookings will get a free Paddleboard included with their yacht. The SUP will be on board and ready at your arrival.

www.alpineelements.co.uk/sailing-holidays.html

