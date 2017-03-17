Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays
by Matt Cook, Ocean Elements today at 3:10 pm
17 March 2017
Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer: SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays © Ocean Elements
For a limited time only, SAVE 10% off advertised prices for selected flotilla holidays with us this summer! Look out for the icon below when searching online:
To take advantage of this offer, simply use discount code 'YACHTOFFER10' over the phone or when booking online at the holiday checkout.
Our Best Offers:
|
|
Boat
|
Date
|
Offer
|
Price Was
|
Price Now
|
|
Bavaria 37 Cruiser
|
11th June
|
|
£1,645
|
£1,480
|
|
Dufour 375
|
11th June
|
|
£1,995
|
£1,795
|
|
Bavaria 36
|
18th June
|
|
£1,895
|
£1,705
|
|
Dufour 375
|
18th June
|
|
£2,195
|
£1,975
|
|
Bavaria 37 Cruiser
|
25th June
|
|
£1,895
|
£1,705
|
|
Dufour 375
|
25th June
|
|
£2,245
|
£2,020
|
|
Oceanis 37
|
2nd July
|
|
£2,195
|
£1,975
|
|
Dufour 405
|
2nd July
|
|
£2,595
|
£2,335
|
|
Oceanis 37
|
9th July
|
|
£2,245
|
£2,020
|
|
Dufour 375
|
9th July
|
|
£2,395
|
£2,155
|
|
Bavaria 36
|
30th July
|
|
£2,395
|
£2,155
|
|
Oceanis 37
|
30th July
|
|
£2,545
|
£2,290
|
|
Dufour 375
|
30th July
|
|
£2,595
|
£2,335
|
|
Bavaria 40
|
6th Aug
|
|
£2,795
|
£2,515
All of our flotilla yacht offers include 7nts, evening group meals, lead skipper & host, full shore team support, sailing navigation and safety equipment, first fill of diesel water and gas, area cruising notes, bed linen, hand & bath towels, social events through the week & FREE stand up paddle board hire
Call us today on 0844 770 40 70 and speak to our dedicated team about planning your perfect sailing holidays in Greece!
View all our yacht offers and prices here >
Free Paddleboard with every Yacht booking
Book your yacht now for a free Paddleboard for the week.
All yacht bookings will get a free Paddleboard included with their yacht. The SUP will be on board and ready at your arrival.
