Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Dream start for Velsheda, Winners of the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup

by J Class Association today at 6:42 am 16-19 March 2017

Velsheda made the best start to what promises to be a landmark season for the J Class when they opened the 30th edition of the Caribbean's St Barth's Bucket by winning both windward-leeward races and so lifting the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup from the record fleet of six J Class yachts.

It is the second time that Velsheda has won the trophy, (one of) the J Class's most prestigious annual prizes. In 2015 in Falmouth when they last triumphed there were just three boats racing.

In the brisk 16-20kts E'ly breeze Velsheda – which won here last year - nailed two very good starts near the committee boat end of the start line and lead at every mark through the day. Hanuman, which seemed fast downwind, caught distance on the final run and the two ended up in a dead heat on corrected time. But in the second race Hanuman could not catch Velsheda enough and the famous original 1933 launched J Class yacht sits on top of the regatta leaderboard by one clear point.

"Racing just does not get cooler than this. To be throwing these 'museum pieces' around a short race course like that in 17-19kts like we are sailing TP52s, it is pretty full on. To do one race like that is hard work, to do two back to back in these conditions is hard work. But we had a lot of fun." Grinned Ken Read, skipper-helm of Hanuman.

Campbell Field, navigator on the victorious Velsheda reported: "We wanted to keep it clean today, to sail clean and we pretty much did and that is what made the difference. We wanted to get our noses out in front and each time we did and that really let us sail our own race. It was a really nice day. Everything went smoothly. Our boat handling was good. There are some area to improve on but we are happy. It is a great way to start the season. We could not ask for more. And hopefully it is not all downhill from here!"

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Only five yachts completed the first race. If Velsheda today had something close to the perfect start to their season, Lionheart did not. They had to retire after starting late in Race 1 because of a failed jib halyard strop and at the second start they fouled Hanuman just before the gun and had to take a penalty.

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Velsheda were able to tack on top of Hanuman near half way up the first beat and that was the key to their ability to step away and extend their initial lead. Topaz, with Peter Holmberg steering, showed well in the first race and rounded third ahead of Ranger and Shamrock. Topaz came back at Hanuman slightly on the first run but the black boat was well clear by the second windward turn after staying to the left on the second beat. Topaz took third on corrected time.

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Tactician Tom Dodson helped position Velsheda in a strong position off the start line of Race 2, benefiting from being able to ride above Shamrock which was pretty much on the layline to the committee boat. They were able to climb away and soon established a lead. At the top mark they were 30 seconds or so ahead of Hanuman with Ranger rounding third and Topaz fourth. Lionheart fought back and did enough to beat Topaz to fourth on corrected time.

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Velsheda's winning navigator Field continued: "Hanuman are lightning fast downwind and they (other boats) are all running A sails (asymmetric spinnakers) and we like our symmetrical S sail because it gives us better options. In the second race it was a lot tighter and Hanuman still came smoking into us on the run and were within 20 seconds at the final top mark. We knew we would have to defend on the run and that is where the fleet dynamics come in where they had some traffic to deal with. We did some nice hoists and gybes and that made a difference."

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Hanuman's Read commented: "It was full on. Racing in 18kts and the first time six boats have been on a starting line in history. A bunch of us are shaking the rust off us. The boat kind of bailed us out a few times. Velsheda are sailing very, very well. They deserved to win today. They have set the bar and it is up to us to match it."

"One windward-leeward race on a day like that is hard. Two races like that are really full on. Packing kites again to be ready for the second race is hard, hard work. Trying to keep it all in one piece is hard. The thing is with these events is you start off with these museum pieces, full of beautiful furniture and the most gorgeous boats on the planet, and all of a sudden you are ripping around the race course like they are a TP52. We don't know any better. We appreciate them for what they are."

"It was a shame Lionheart broke their halyard strop before the first race because they are a benchmark boat. But it shows how one small drama can wreck your event right out of the box." "Our lighter mode is thinking towards Newport and Bermuda. They (Velsheda) had better starts and won the boat. But downwind we have always struggled with this boat but today we kind of felt we could do things we have never done. The boat feels different. And we are learning. We tried a different modes on the beats. But, overall, honestly, it does not get any cooler than this."

Race 1 Results:

1= Velsheda
1= Hanuman
3 Topaz
4 Ranger
5 Shamrock
RET Lionheart

Race 2 Results:
1 Velsheda
2 Hanuman
3 Ranger
4 Lionheart
5 Topaz
6 Shamrock

Results after Day 1: (2 races)

1 Velsheda 2pts
2 Hanuman 3pts
3 Ranger 7pts
4 Topaz 8pts
5 Lionheart 11pts
6 Shamrock 11pts

Related Articles

Record fleet of six J Class yachts set
For Saint Barths Bucket regatta A record fleet of six J Class yachts are in the throes of their final tuning and training sessions in preparation for racing at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta starting on Thursday. Posted on 15 Mar Full International Maxi Association calendar
With new events for 2017 Another busy year lies ahead for the International Maxi Association, the body which for more than 30 years has represented the interests of maxi boat owners from around the world. Posted on 27 Feb J Class joins the International Maxi Association
To gain its first World Championship Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship. Posted on 19 Feb J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez overall
Velsheda Les Vainquers A constructive if slightly diversified 2016 season for the J Class finished on a high note today for Velsheda as they completed a narrow win over Lionheart to win the J Class match up at Les Voiles de St Tropez regatta. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 5
Press Play. Repeat By winning the penultimate head-to-head for the two J Class yachts racing at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez today Velsheda moved the regatta scoreline to 2-1 and so sets up a repeat of the final day showdown in Porto Cervo. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 3
Comme un air de déjà vu This summer's special relationship between Lionheart and Velsheda continues to flourish at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 1
Velsheda's opening victory A port tack start executed on a busy mixed fleet line, containing some of the most competitive maxi racers of the annual French regatta, proved conclusive today at the Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Lionheart win Sardinia duel on countback
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup Lionheart won the final, deciding race of the the J Class duel at the Rolex Maxi Yacht Cup. Managing to hold arch rivals Velsheda behind them all the way around the 25 miles figure 4 shaped course on the Costa Smeralda. Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Lionheart by Name and by Nature
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup If there is an element of frustration brewing among the Lionheart crew after being beaten off the start line for the second successive day by Velsheda, fighting long and hard to to get back at their J Class rivals, but ultimately coming second again. Posted on 9 Sep 2016 All Square in Sardinia
J class at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup Velsheda moved the J Class match at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup to all-square today on the Costa Smeralda when they got the better of Lionheart, leading all the way from the start line to the finish gun of a course which was shortened. Posted on 8 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy