Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship Preview

Lennon Racwear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd registered in England with the number 7641784.

15% off on winter gear until end OF March

Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club This will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winters training to the test.

Related Articles

Squiddies ready for action

After final training weekend in Burnham The Burnham RS Feva Squad had its final training weekend at Burnham Sailing Club 11th and 12th of March. The training managed to go ahead despite the loss of Burnham Sailing Club's pontoon during storm Doris.

55th Annual Warming Pan preview

Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning.

Port sponsors Tenby SC's new dinghies

Two RS Feva XL dinghies for the club Junior members of Tenby Sailing Club are benefitting from two new racing dinghies following sponsorship from the Port of Milford Haven.

First look at the Lennon THINNAIR foiling Moth

We speak to Mike Lennon at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details.

Itchenor Sailing Club prepares

For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up.

Tenby sailing reaches Feva pitch

With the arrival of two new boats Sailors in Tenby have been boosted by the arrival of two new Feva boats to help improve the hopes of those in the RYA Cymru Wales squads.

Lennon cold weather kit and Moth progress

Keep up-to-date with the Lennon International Moth Keep up-to-date with the progress on the Lennon International Moth and is the Lennon Thermalite 2.5mm Top the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?

Ullswater Yacht Club season starts

With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes.

RS Feva South West Training at Torbay

English Rivera venue for this year's nationals On the weekend of the 4th & 5th February twenty-eight keen RS Feva sailors travelled from all over the South West to attend the 3rd weekend of the 2017 RS Feva South West Open Training.