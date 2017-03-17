Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship Preview
by Mike Lennon, Lennon Racewear today at 11:34 am
17 March 2017
Feva Spring Champs Preview
Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club
This will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winters training to the test.
