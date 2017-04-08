Please select your home edition
Start of Season Open Day announced by the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 6:39 pm 8 April 2017
The Royal Southern YC, Hamble, is all set to welcome visitors to its Open Day on 8th April © RSrnYC

Hands-on instruction, hospitality and a host of interesting activities

If you have ever thought about joining a South-coast yacht club, the Start of Season Open Day at one of Europe's top yachting venues, the Hamble-based Royal Southern Yacht Club, could be just the ticket.

On Saturday 8th April, the Club, its Flag Officers, staff and members are hosting an Open Day to celebrate the start of the sailing season and a full programme of activities has been lined up to suit all ages, running from 1100 - 1630.

Plenty on offer to whet the appetite!

A New Members' Drinks Party is being held at 1200 in the stunningly situated River Room and the Club's Pontoon Party is always a jolly affair especially as the boats are dressed overall in the picturesque surroundings of the Club's Prince Philip Yacht Haven. As ever, the weather will dictate whether there will be a BBQ, but all visitors are assured of a very warm welcome and excellent hospitality.

Flag Officers will be on hand to give new and potential members a tour of the Club's extensive facilities and there are taster sailing sessions planned to cater for all ages with various expert members hosting demonstration sails in the Club's fleet of J/80s, as well as Foxers and Oppies.

Wetwheels Hamble will be operating, providing a stable and safe platform for disabled visitors and wheelchair users wishing to head out for a spin on the river. After you've topped the leaderboard in the Winch Grinding competition why not undertake some RIB training!

Membership joining fee waived

Anyone considering joining the Royal Southern is encouraged to attend this special day as a vast array of information will be on display with like-minded and highly knowledgable members on hand to help with any enquiries. An additional incentive for joining the Club is that the membership joining fee is currently waived!

Whether you're into racing, cruising, motor boats, shooting, golf or bridge, or indeed a bit of everything, this is your chance to enjoy some quality time and an excellent networking opportunity at one of Europe's top yacht clubs.

www.royal-southern.co.uk

Oppie fun helps encourage younger sailors - photo © RSrnYC
Oppie fun helps encourage younger sailors - photo © RSrnYC

The J/70 Europeans are being held at the RSrnYC in June - photo © RSrnYC
The J/70 Europeans are being held at the RSrnYC in June - photo © RSrnYC

Superb facilities in a unique & stunning location - photo © RSrnYC
Superb facilities in a unique & stunning location - photo © RSrnYC

