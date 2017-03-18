Please select your home edition
Exe Estuary users invited to share views on Revisions of Zones of Actitivty

by Emma Slater today at 12:26 pm 18 March 2017

Following the public consultation meetings in December 2016 and February 2017 inviting local users of the Exe Estuary to help inform the review of codes of conduct and zonation on the Exe, the Exe Estuary Management Partnership (EEMP) are inviting local users to share their views on the revisions of exclusion zones in a further series of public consultation meetings.

With the wide variety of activities taking place on the Exe, the EEMP is working with local users and communities to strike a balance between the interests of different user groups and wildlife, to keep users safe and to protect the environment.

As well as the revision of codes of conduct, two proposed Voluntary Exclusion Zones (VEZs) on the Exe, at Exmouth Local Nature Reserve and Dawlish Warren National Nature Reserve, will also be discussed.

The RYA welcomes the invitation for local users to attend the public consultation meetings however it continues to have concerns over the proposals being presented for new voluntary exclusions on the Exe.

"One of the concerns we have raised is a lack of consideration of the safety requirements for recreational boaters when designing the exclusion zones, including the need to shelter from strong tides and weather, tidal windows for transit through areas, exit points and training needs for novice participants", commented Emma Barton, RYA Planning and Environmental Manager.

"We have met with EEMP and a number of proposals were discussed in order to address these safety concerns, including changes to ensure that access could continue in areas important for boaters on the Exe.

"We have similar concerns regarding lack of engagement on the proposed new codes of conduct, safety implications and lack of understanding of participants needs with regards to these proposals", Emma concluded

The public consultation meeting are as follows:

  • 15 March, 6pm: PWC (Jet Ski), Exe Sailing Club, Exmouth
  • 16 March, 6pm: River & Canal User Group - Haven Banks Outdoor Education Centre, Exeter
  • 22 March, 10am: Kitesurfers / Windsurfers / SUP - The Beach House, Exmouth
  • 22 March, 2pm: Canoeing / Kayaking / SUP - Exe Sailing Club, Exmouth
  • 23 March, 7pm: Exmouth Chamber of Trade & Commerce
  • 27 March: Power Boat and Water Ski - TBC
  • 28 March, 2pm: Dog Walkers - Exminster Victory Hall
There are two further large events where all are welcome:
  • 29 March, 7.30pm: Public Consultation Event, Exminster Victory Hall: the final large event to provide your feedback into amended zones
  • 04 May, 6pm: Post-Consultation Event, County Hall: to see the final zones and find out why they have been agreed - BOOKING ESSENTIAL

If you wish to attend any of the meetings, please contact to confirm.

Details from the Zonation Consultation can be found here www.exe-estuary.org/national-and-local-consultations. More detail will be added to the EEMP website as and when additional information becomes available.

For further information or specific advice, please email the RYA Environmental Team at or call the team on +44 (0)23 8060 4222

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

