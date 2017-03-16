Marine Resources expands Boatbuilding Team with two key new appointments

by Marine Resources today at 4:38 pm

Leading leisure marine industry and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources have recently expanded their in-house boatbuilding team, with the addition of two new key members.

The team expansion follows a record-breaking year for Marine Resources and the growing demand from the international boatbuilding market. Marine Resources works with a number of major industry boatbuilding employers who have announced ambitious growth plans and increases in production. Over the past months Marine Resources has handled a number of key strategic business roles for key clients and is further increasing its contract service to meet demand.

Zoe Callard, Key Account Manager and Jordan Chase, Resourcer join the already highly successful boatbuilding team to continue to deliver an exceptional level of service to the industry.

Zoe joins Marine Resources following 13 years in key account management within the construction recruitment industry. Working across both permanent and temporary assignments, Zoe is used to the high tempo recruitment style of this sector and will be taking over the management of skilled trades recruitment. Speaking 6 languages, she is truly multilingual and uses this to continue to open doors to international markets. Her recruitment expertise will be a key part of the growth of Marine Resources Boatbuilding.

Fresh from the production floor, Jordan joins Marine Resources as a Resourcer to the team Tasked with sourcing a high standard of talent from the boatbuilding sector, Jordan will be using his expertise gained through six years working with the likes of Berthon and Green Marine to ensure that we continue to provide our client base with the most relevant candidates to their positions. Jordan will be sourcing across production floor, design and management roles using his expert technical knowledge.

James Ward, Director of Marine Resources states; 'I am delighted to welcome both Zoe and Jordan to the team. It is important we continue to offer our clients concise industry knowledge and experience as well as the highest levels of recruitment service to ensure we are continuously offering the best candidates on the market'.

Ed Ewer Senior Recruitment Consultant – Boatbuilding said; 'I am excited to be working closely with both Zoe and Jordan to compliment the current skillset within the boatbuilding team'.

Marine Resources currently has many opportunities across the boatbuilding sector form skilled trades, Project management, engineering, and design on both permanent and contract role.

See all our latest Jobs at www.marineresources.co.uk, email us at or call us today to discuss your recruitment needs on +44 (0)2380 633 399