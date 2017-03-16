Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016

Marine Resources expands Boatbuilding Team with two key new appointments

by Marine Resources today at 4:38 pm 16 March 2017
James Ward (centre) with new Marine Resources team members Jordan Chase and Zoe Callard © Marine Resources

Leading leisure marine industry and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources have recently expanded their in-house boatbuilding team, with the addition of two new key members.

The team expansion follows a record-breaking year for Marine Resources and the growing demand from the international boatbuilding market. Marine Resources works with a number of major industry boatbuilding employers who have announced ambitious growth plans and increases in production. Over the past months Marine Resources has handled a number of key strategic business roles for key clients and is further increasing its contract service to meet demand.

Zoe Callard, Key Account Manager and Jordan Chase, Resourcer join the already highly successful boatbuilding team to continue to deliver an exceptional level of service to the industry.

Zoe joins Marine Resources following 13 years in key account management within the construction recruitment industry. Working across both permanent and temporary assignments, Zoe is used to the high tempo recruitment style of this sector and will be taking over the management of skilled trades recruitment. Speaking 6 languages, she is truly multilingual and uses this to continue to open doors to international markets. Her recruitment expertise will be a key part of the growth of Marine Resources Boatbuilding.

Fresh from the production floor, Jordan joins Marine Resources as a Resourcer to the team Tasked with sourcing a high standard of talent from the boatbuilding sector, Jordan will be using his expertise gained through six years working with the likes of Berthon and Green Marine to ensure that we continue to provide our client base with the most relevant candidates to their positions. Jordan will be sourcing across production floor, design and management roles using his expert technical knowledge.

James Ward, Director of Marine Resources states; 'I am delighted to welcome both Zoe and Jordan to the team. It is important we continue to offer our clients concise industry knowledge and experience as well as the highest levels of recruitment service to ensure we are continuously offering the best candidates on the market'.

Ed Ewer Senior Recruitment Consultant – Boatbuilding said; 'I am excited to be working closely with both Zoe and Jordan to compliment the current skillset within the boatbuilding team'.

Marine Resources currently has many opportunities across the boatbuilding sector form skilled trades, Project management, engineering, and design on both permanent and contract role.

See all our latest Jobs at www.marineresources.co.uk, email us at or call us today to discuss your recruitment needs on +44 (0)2380 633 399

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 9 Mar Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 23 Feb Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 10 Feb Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 26 Jan Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 16 Jan Happy Christmas from the Marine Resources team!
A great 2016 for the company with more to come We're coming to the end of 2016... and what a year it's been here at Marine Resources! We started this year with some ambitious plans to grow within the leisure marine industry, grow as a team and to develop our profile within market. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 18 Nov 2016 Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 20 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy