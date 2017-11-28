Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
North Sails XOD SM-1 Mainsail
North Sails XOD SM-1 Mainsail

Aarhus, Denmark, to host tenth edition of Yacht Racing Forum

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 4:01 pm 27-28 November 2017
Yacht Racing Forum 2016 © Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The 2017 Yacht Racing Forum will be held in Aarhus. Denmark's second biggest city will host the tenth edition of the leading annual conference for the business of yacht racing, on November 27 - 28.

A perfect & newsworthy destination: the city of Aarhus is the european capital of culture in 2017; the city will also host the 2018 Sailing World Championships, and is ideally located at the heart of Europe.

The event is organized by MaxComm Communication, and presented by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark, Visit Aarhus and Sailing Aarhus.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts & figures:

  • The conference will focus on the theme "Growing The Sport"
  • The following modules will be discussed:
    • Design & Technology
    • Marketing & Media
    • Sports governance & Event Management
    • Sustainability
    • Risk Management & Safety
  • Numerous networking and business opportunities will be available
  • The conference features an exhibition - feel free to contact us for more information about the exhibiting opportunities & sponsorship
  • The conference schedule and speakers list will be featured on our website in April 2017
  • Some of sailing's leading personalities - athletes as well as businessmen - have already confirmed their participation
The conference venue will be announced shortly. We invite you to visit our website for more information visit www.yachtracingforum.com

Bernard Schopfer, Yacht Racing Forum organiser: "We are very proud to gather sailing's leading personalities for the tenth year in a row. We offer an unique platform for all participants to network and make business."

Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event: "Yacht Racing Forum adds to the many international sailing events staged in Denmark and Aarhus – the city of sails. To Sport Event Denmark it is important to reach out to the many stakeholders within and around sailing worldwide."

Finn Lyck, event manager, Aarhus events: "We are very pleased to be welcoming the world of yacht racing to Aarhus in November 2017. Hosting the Yacht Racing Forum is supporting our strategy in being one of the top yacht racing cities in the World, and with a portefolio of yacht racing events including the Yacht Racing Forum and the 2018 Sailing World Championships we are very well on the road to achieve this goal."

Book now in order to benefit from our Early Bird rate, valid for the top 80 registrants. Save €100!

Related Articles

Save the date: Yacht Racing Forum 2017
To be held on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark After a successful edition in Malta, the Yacht Racing Forum invites members of the yacht racing community from all over the world to Save the Date and join the 2017 event, on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark. Posted on 14 Feb Analysis of a fast-evolving sport
Discussed in detail at the Yacht Racing Forum The sport of sailing is so diverse it would be impossible to address all the issues, opportunities and challenges. But the gathering of just over 280 delegates from around the world gave it a good try. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Yacht Racing Forum optimistic
About future of sailing in tough climate More than 280 of the brightest minds in sailing have just concluded two days of intense discussion and debate about the hot topics in sailing, at the eighth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 Sailing's leading brands and personalities set
Strong support for Yacht Racing Forum The sports' most involved stakeholders have confirmed their support for the leading annual conference for the sport of sailing. Their participation promise a fruitful conference and event in Malta on November 28-29. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 One month to go
To Yacht Racing Forum 2016 in Malta The Yacht Racing Forum 2016 will take place in Malta, on November 28-29. The feed back from the industry is good. The sports' key personalities from all over the world have confirmed their participation. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 Three-year partnership announced
Between Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures The Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures are delighted to announce a long term partnership. Clipper Ventures runs the 'Clipper Round the World Yacht Race' and the professional solo global '5 OCEANS' race. Posted on 29 Sep 2016 Long term partnership announced
For Yacht Racing Forum and World Match Racing Tour The Yacht Racing Forum and the World Match Racing Tour are delighted to announce a long-term partnership. Founded in 1999, the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) is the world's leading professional sailing series. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Three-year partnership with North Sails
Announced by the Yacht Racing Forum North Sails, the world's leading sailmaker, joins the Yacht Racing Forum as a Partner. The brand will be represented by its President Ken Read and other North Sails experts on November 28-29 in Malta. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Long term partnership announced
Between Yacht Racing Forum and World Sailing The Yacht Racing Forum is delighted to announce a long term partnership with the sport's governing body, World Sailing. The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place in Malta, on November 28-29, 2016. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Leading brands & personalities show support
For Yacht Racing Forum 2016 in Malta Many of the sports' most involved stakeholders have already booked their flights to Malta. The conference program and speakers list, as well as partners and exhibitors are taking shape and promise a fruitful conference and event. Posted on 19 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy