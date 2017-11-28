Aarhus, Denmark, to host tenth edition of Yacht Racing Forum

Yacht Racing Forum 2016 © Sailing Energy / World Sailing Yacht Racing Forum 2016 © Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 4:01 pm

The 2017 Yacht Racing Forum will be held in Aarhus. Denmark's second biggest city will host the tenth edition of the leading annual conference for the business of yacht racing, on November 27 - 28.

A perfect & newsworthy destination: the city of Aarhus is the european capital of culture in 2017; the city will also host the 2018 Sailing World Championships, and is ideally located at the heart of Europe.

The event is organized by MaxComm Communication, and presented by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark, Visit Aarhus and Sailing Aarhus.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts & figures:

The conference will focus on the theme "Growing The Sport"

The following modules will be discussed: Design & Technology Marketing & Media Sports governance & Event Management Sustainability Risk Management & Safety

Numerous networking and business opportunities will be available

The conference features an exhibition - feel free to contact us for more information about the exhibiting opportunities & sponsorship

The conference schedule and speakers list will be featured on our website in April 2017

Some of sailing's leading personalities - athletes as well as businessmen - have already confirmed their participation

The conference venue will be announced shortly. We invite you to visit our website for more information visit www.yachtracingforum.com

Bernard Schopfer, Yacht Racing Forum organiser: "We are very proud to gather sailing's leading personalities for the tenth year in a row. We offer an unique platform for all participants to network and make business."

Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event: "Yacht Racing Forum adds to the many international sailing events staged in Denmark and Aarhus – the city of sails. To Sport Event Denmark it is important to reach out to the many stakeholders within and around sailing worldwide."

Finn Lyck, event manager, Aarhus events: "We are very pleased to be welcoming the world of yacht racing to Aarhus in November 2017. Hosting the Yacht Racing Forum is supporting our strategy in being one of the top yacht racing cities in the World, and with a portefolio of yacht racing events including the Yacht Racing Forum and the 2018 Sailing World Championships we are very well on the road to achieve this goal."

Book now in order to benefit from our Early Bird rate, valid for the top 80 registrants. Save €100!