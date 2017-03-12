Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012
Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier 2 at the WPNSA

by Sam Whaley today at 12:23 pm 11-12 March 2017
Elliot Hanson wins the Standard fleet in the Noble Marine Laser Qualifier held at WPNSA © James Tomlinson

38 Laser Standards made the journey down to the south coast for the second of the Noble Marine Laser World and European Qualifiers and were pleasantly greeted by lots of sun and a cool 8–10knts from the south.

After quickly rigging up and the famous Ken briefing, all the competitors were sent afloat and sailed out into Weymouth Bay. The wind subsided slightly to only 6–9knts and had gone round more to the east before Race 1 got underway.

Elliot Hanson got the best start at the pin end. However, with the pressure light down that end, the starboard boats made a nice gain to be on top of the fleet. When the wind next went left, Hanson crossed and was able to lead around at the windward mark. Jack Aitken rounded in a close second with Lorenzo Chiavarini third. There was a close battle around the rest of the course but positions stayed the same at the finish.

By the finish of the race, the visibility had decreased substantially and soon the postponement flag was up whilst the fog cleared. Unfortunately, after an hour of waiting this never happened and everyone was sent ashore where racing was abandoned for the day.

Sunday dawned very foggy with no wind and racing was inevitably delayed whilst conditions improved. Within a couple of hours, the fog cleared and a light westerly wind filled in. The fleet were quickly launched and racing got underway!

Race 2 started with plenty of opportunity to grab hold of across the course. Sam Whaley led around the windward mark after staying in more consistent pressure. However, Harry Blowers overtook him on the downwind after the skewed course ruined a few people’s strategies. Making a comeback to racing was Alex Mills Barton, who managed to sniff out some decent pressure on the second upwind and move up into second. However, Hanson showed good downwind speed to overtake Mills Barton and claim second by the finish.

After a few black-flag start attempts, Race 3 got underway in a hard left phase which allowed Jack Wetherell and Master sailor Paul Graham to port tack the fleet with a handsome lead. Wetherell managed to play his cards right and got straight over to the favoured right side to lead around the windward mark and ultimately for the rest of the race. Chiavarini managed to use his speed to his advantage to take second place, whilst Hanson remained consistent to claim third.

The final race of the day started with the right side of the course occasionally throwing out big bands of pressure. Aitken managed to make the most of these to lead at the windward mark, closely followed by Hanson. Hanson soon overtook Aitken on the downwind, whilst Mills Barton showed he still had good downwind speed to take a few places on the downwind and move into a commanding position heading into the final beat. A large right shift on this beat benefitted all the leaders who had headed over to that side of the course, whilst a few unfortunate sailors were stuck on the left-hand side of the shift. Hanson won the race and in doing so took another Qualifier win. Mills Barton overtook more boats on the next downwind and was able to clinch second place overall, whilst Chiavarini finished third overall.

After three excellent races, we had, unfortunately, ran out of time so Ken had no choice but to send us home, leaving many sailors hungry for more. Luckily, the final spring Noble Marine Qualifier is at Stokes Bay SC this coming weekend! See you there.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1209134Elliot HANSONRedesmere SC12314
2203197Alex MILLS BARTONNewhaven & Seaford438310
3206940Lorenzo brando CHIAVARINIRoyal Northern Clyde YC3102712
4211406Jack WETHERELLBeaver SC1041813
5210411Harry BLOWERSGurnard SC6191616
6211921Nick THOMPSONWPNSA7174617
7210139Michael BECKETTSolva SC5671818
8212213Santiago SAMPAIOCncascais12215421
9211110Jack COOKSONWPNSA9762322
10209493Sam WHALEYSwanage Sailing Club15812525
11211408Jack AITKENRncyc224BFD39228
12209191Anthony PARKEMRSC1711101031
13209413Lewis SMITHRoyal Forth Yacht Club149BFD391437
14208375Jake FARREN‑PRICESpinnaker Sc1120151238
15208680Joe WOODLEYBurghfield185213244
16209409Joseph MULLANGWSC212217947
17209087Hamish ECKSTEINDabchicks SC1623131948
18210427Daniel WHITELEYPort Dinorwic2316BFD391150
19205712Ben CHILDERLEYRorc‑rsrnyc1912202751
20209835Edward HIGSONBartley Sc2019142553
21207749Robby BOYDLymington Town Sc2935111555
22210914Craig WILLIAMSONHayling Island3518162155
23210611Iain MCLAUGHLANLargs2626182064
24210020Alistair GOODWINHaversham SC829BFD392865
25212110James GRAYStokes Bay1313BFD39DNC3965
26201873Dominic HALLPapercourt SC / HISC251526DNC3966
27211008Thomas SCOTTWPNSA2414BFD392967
28209487Oliver DAVENPORTRedesmere SC2828BFD391369
29211113Benjamin‑timothy FLOWERTobermory YC2227BFD392271
30209960Daniel JONESTata Steel SC3333221772
31207612Jack SHEPHERDLlyn Brenig3231232478
32199273Alistair HIGGINSDalgety Bay SC2734193379
33201481Charlie ELLSERestronguet SC3025BFD393085
34188783Nick STOTENMounts Bay SC3637252687
35168091George COLESCarsington3430243588
36210880Alex WHITFIELDPenarth3132273490
37181810Jack ACTONChristchurch SC3736293196
3825643Paul GRAHAMBurwain SC383828DNC39104

