Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster Under Cover for the Laser® 1680D Polyester
Rooster Under Cover for the Laser® 1680D Polyester

Noble Marine Laser Radial Spring Qualifier 2 at the WPNSA

by Georgina Povall today at 3:16 pm 11-12 March 2017
Georgina Povall wins the Radial fleet in the Noble Marine Laser Qualifier held at WPNSA © James Tomlinson

The second Noble Marine Laser Qualifier of the year was held at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, and with 86 Radials entered, the decision was made to race as one fleet.

The forecast for Saturday was for 10–12kts decreasing throughout the day. Racing was to take place in Weymouth Bay with a stronger and longer-lasting wind than originally expected. The Standards and 4.7s got underway, but as usual, the large Radial fleet needed a few warm up starts and some black flags were given. Unfortunately, the visibility rapidly started to decrease and, despite a good breeze, we were held under postponement. The cloud that had enveloped the Radial fleet showed no signs of moving so, for safety reasons and the minor issue of being unable to see the pin end, we were sent ashore to await further signals and eventually racing was abandoned for the day.

Day two was more successful with three races completed in a building breeze, starting at about 5kts and reaching up to 10kts by the end of the third race. Race 1 saw those at the starboard end of the line come out on top with the leaders linking up the pressure which seemed to be the key strategy of the day. Ali Young came in from the right to lead around the top mark with Jon Emmett and Georgina Povall following having played the left. Pressure and shift on the left up the second beat gave Povall the lead, but after a solid downwind, Young reclaimed the lead and the win, followed by Povall and Emmett. The flat water and wind strength meant there was little difference in boat speed across the fleet so maintaining a clear lane and being in pressure were the priorities. This made it difficult to catch up with the front group if you were behind so a strong start at the biased end was important.

In Race 2, the leaders came from the left taking advantage of the pin-end bias and increased pressure on that side of the course. Rheanna Pavey led the way around maintaining a good lead on second and third by linking up the pressure and sailing lifted tack. Emmett and Young finished off the top three building up a consistent set of results.

Eager to get racing, the Radial fleet had yet more recalls in Race 3 with seven unfortunate sailors adding black flags to their scoreline. Starting at the pin-end and working the left paid up the first beat with Sally Bell from Ireland taking the lead at the windward mark followed by Povall. In the end, Povall took first, with Young in second and Bell in third.

The racing remained similar throughout the day and those that were able to link up the pressure gained. A clear start at the biased end was needed with the large fleet size and keeping the boat flat and powered up to maximize speed. Overall, despite the lack of racing on day one, we managed to get three good races in on Sunday. Georgina Povall took first overall on countback, tied on points with Ali Young who took second place, and Jon Emmett was third.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3Pts
1210533Georgina POVALL21513
2202411Ali YOUNG1323
3207462Jon EMMETT32BFD905
4206365Rheanna PAVEY81299
5209453Arthur BROWN274711
6209188Hannah SNELLGROVE455914
7205270Yann BRACEGIRDLE3411415
8204914Stephanie WINGEATT1173318
9158399George GRAHAM713BFD9020
10208853Ben WHALEY2581321
11210001Chloe BARR4182122
12212109Tom RENNY1731623
13207299Matilda NICHOLLS9621625
14210220Daisy COLLINGRIDGE14331226
15208701Iona DIXON5432227
16198902Harris CARTWRIGHT189BFD9027
17206504Rob CAGE19271029
18211256Christine WOOD6255331
19202447Rhys WILLIAMS10214031
20211875Mila MONAGHAN2110BFD9031
21212077Arthur FRY20144434
22201514Ted BLOWERS12243936
23202527Rory HARPER13592336
24208663Ben ELVIN38201838
25211870Milo GILL‑TAYLOR5263440
26210859Conor QUINN29291140
27209133George FORD22192541
28210714Ellie CUMPSTY15342843
29211457Alice WOODINGS31361445
30208970Tom POLLARD44163046
31210236Anya HAJI‑MICHAEL3955847
32208712Clementine THOMPSON4344548
33191316Christopher JONES26232649
34204068Martin COWELL28227650
35207093Joseph DRAKE37262450
36186435Graham COOK74322052
37205768Deborah HUGHES41126453
38209996William BIRCHALL16604157
39207986Eleanor CRAIG30283858
40134711Paul MOUGHTIN‑LEAY23373760
41211405Daniel WIGMORE40352762
42198951Arthur CONNOLLY46176563
43188781James RUSS24405664
44210560Jordan GILES49481967
45198549Hugo HANSEN35653570
46211118Sally BELLBFD9069372
47209929Thomas WOODINGS54304373
48201175David SAUNDERS59781574
49210618Will BEDFORDBFD90383674
50210000Emma CRANE58473178
51209977Jake BOWHAY32465078
52197705Molly SACKER50773282
53198310Ellie HUTCHINGS33536986
54206794Harry COWELL62424688
55208686Max HUNT57414889
56201567Luke MCILWAINE36755591
57209097Angus FERRIS42564991
58209140Eloise TANGUY67454792
59206782Krishan BHOGALDNC90761793
60181426Scott PARKER64514293
61207703Thomas BRINDLEY60397599
62208325Freya CUMPSTY535268105
63211125Olivia MOONEY488158106
64195242Imogen KEMP476660107
65209980Charlie SOUTH705751108
66202051Peter GILMOREBFD905059109
67203969Dan THORNE‑LARGE686845113
68201405Franklin WRIGHT566157113
69182593Ciaran RANDERIA6549BFD90114
70201942Bob CUDMORE796452116
71209978Freya ANDERSON557462117
72206493Theo PHILLIPS735861119
73143568Magnus HANDLEY775471125
74206470Rebecca ROBERTS757354127
75211322Natalya WILLIAMS696763130
76185731Luke BEUVINK5180BFD90131
77211014Iain DUNCAN617172132
78179741Elizabeth BROWN766370133
79204125Douglas CALDERBFD907066136
80208152Haydn LAVENDER638574137
81206839Eleanor POOLE727267139
82164422George SUNDERLAND6682DNC90148
83201591William COOK7179BFD90150
84198575Molly TULETT788373151
85200845Ella BOXALL808477157
86204537Jago STRONG‑WRIGHTDNC90DNC90DNC90180
86208650Henry BEARDSALLDNC90DNC90DNC90180
86208715Sam DAVISDNC90DNC90DNC90180
86210218Jason KIRKDNC90DNC90DNC90180

Related Articles

Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier
Thick fog at times in Weymouth A total of 156 sailors took part in the UK Laser Association World and European Qualifier held in Weymouth. On the first day sailing was out of the harbour and there was about 12 knots of wind and quite choppy conditions. Posted on 13 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR preview
A regatta ready for innovation The 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will be one of the most innovative of the last years. In just uner two weeks time this Olympic sailing event - consolidated as one of the most important ones in the world - will kick off. Posted on 12 Mar Noble Marine Laser Radial Spring Qualifier
84 sailors vote for one group racing at the WPNSA The Laser fleet were welcomed to Portland with clear skies and sunshine. We rigged up in t-shirts and looked forward to a peachy day's racing. Posted on 23 Feb Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds
Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships. Posted on 22 Feb Lasers at the WPNSA
World & European Qualifier for Standards and Radials The country's best Laser sailors converged on Weymouth this weekend for the first World and European Championship Qualifiers of 2017. Posted on 21 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Six Miami medals for Britain
As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January). Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Chipstead SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser Radial 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy