Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Former Metropolitan Police Superintendent selected as Clipper Race 2017-18 Skipper

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 2:46 pm 16 March 2017
Former Metropolitan Police Superintendent David Hartshorn is selected as a Clipper Race 2017-18 Skipper © Clipper Ventures

David Hartshorn, 52, has been named among the twelve professionals who will lead teams in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.

The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of twelve professional sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors through Mother Nature’s toughest environments in the 40,000 nautical mile challenge, which sets sail from the UK this August, involves around 700 crew, and will take almost a year to complete.

On his appointment, David, who spent the majority of his 30 year police career in London, said: “It’s a tremendous honour as leading a team in the Clipper Race has been my goal for a long time. Certainly feeling a bit emotional and I’ve finally been given cool status from my son which is a real added bonus!”

The former police officer’s love of sailing began during his gap year in Israel and led him to found Operation Fitzroy, a passion-project designed to allow disadvantaged young people from Inner London Boroughs the chance to experience sailing and learn crucial life skills.

As well as being a highly-experienced sailor with more than 40,000 nautical miles in his logbook, David has a unique insight into the Clipper Race. He has been a training Skipper and Mate since 2015, and also took part in the Mighty Pacific Leg as a crew member in the 2015-16 edition of the race.

David said: “I wanted to know what they were feeling and the little things that made life difficult for them so if I ever had the privilege to skipper a boat I could take that into consideration.”

“I think it’s really important if you are going to lead a group of people you need to actually understand what they are going through.”

As the Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police’s Public Order Branch, David was responsible for planning and resourcing the policing of major events, such as the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. His high level of performance resulted in several commendations from both the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, as well as a personal letter of thanks from the then Home Secretary, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP, for his leadership in response to the riots of August 2011.

Founded in 1996 by William Ward and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world almost 50 years ago, the Clipper Race is the only event which allows amateurs the opportunity to become ocean racers as they face Mother Nature in some of the most remote locations on the planet.

Speaking on the Skipper selection process, Sir Robin said: “The role of Clipper Race Skipper is one of the toughest, but most rewarding jobs that exists in sailing. Not only do you have to be a highly capable sailor to be able to complete the relentless challenge of circumnavigation, you also have to be an excellent instructor and leader.

“I wish both David and his team the best in their Clipper 2017-18 Race campaigns.”

The eleventh edition of this unique biennial ocean race will visit six continents and include six ocean crossings. Almost 5,000 novices have been turned into ocean racers since the Clipper Race was started twenty years ago, though more people still have climbed Mount Everest than circumnavigated the globe.

Twelve teams compete on the world’s largest matched fleet of 70-foot ocean racing yachts. Crew come from all walks of life and from all around the world, with over 40 different nationalities represented. Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of the eight legs that make up the Clipper Race.

The next major event in the race preparations is Crew Allocation, at Portsmouth Guildhall, May 20, where all Skippers and crew will be assigned to their teams for the first time.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will begin in the UK this summer and return almost a year later. The team with the highest total points at the finish wins the Clipper Race Trophy.

Read about all the Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers here.

Related Articles

Youngest Skipper in Clipper Race history
Nikki Henderson set for the August start Nicola 'Nikki' Henderson, 23, from Guildford, Surrey, is set to make Clipper Race history after being selected as the youngest ever professional Skipper to lead a team in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted today at 8:25 am Derry-Londonderry returns as Host Port
For Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race It has been revealed that Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, will once again feature as a Host Port in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 15 Mar ClipperTelemed+ renews medical partnership
With World's Largest Ocean Race ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical, which specialises in providing health services in some of the most remote locations on the planet, has today announced an extension of its Medical Partnership with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 10 Mar Ocean Adventure inspires Business Success
Sponsorship results announced from latest Clipper Race campaigns The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is without equal, a fierce blend of intense competition and stirring human endeavour, but the results don't stop with its crew. Posted on 9 Mar Clipper Race Coxswain Training Commences
Intensive course for more experienced crew members We often tell the stories of the 40 per cent of crew who take on the Clipper Race with no previous sailing experience, but there are also many talented and experienced sailors amongst the fleet. Posted on 25 Feb Clipper Race signs first four year deal with Sanya
Team Partner and Host Port for next two editions of the race Sanya, the energetic fast-developing holiday resort and sailing centre on Hainan Island in the south of China, has been signed up as a first-time Team Partner and Host Port for the next two editions of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 16 Feb Managing Risk in Ocean Racing
We speak to Clipper Race Director Mark Light We spoke to Mark Light, Race Director of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, about how Clipper Ventures are continuing to pioneer new techniques and technologies in their quest to make offshore sailing a safer sport. Posted on 3 Feb Qingdao Ambassadors selected
After intensive trial in China Following a tough selection process, The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is proud to welcome the crew members who will represent Qingdao, China's 'Sailing City', in the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 22 Jan Clipper 2017-18 Crew Brief
Held on Saturday at the London Boat Show Over 400 crew and supporters attended the Clipper 2017-18 Crew Brief held at the London Boat Show, Excel London. A great chance to meet our partners, try on kit, have photos taken and learn what to expect on the race. Posted on 16 Jan Gavin Reid named YJA Yachtsman of the Year
Deaf amateur sailor pips Olympic champion to win award Gavin Reid, 28, an amateur sailor who was born profoundly deaf, has beaten "his heroes", Giles Scott, the Rio 2016 Gold Medalist, and Brian Thompson, Round the Island Race Record Holder, to be honoured as the boats.com 2016 YJA Yachtsman of the Year. Posted on 10 Jan

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy