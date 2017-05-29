Southampton Sailing Week announces on-water treasure hunt

Solent RIB treasure hunt © Paul Wyeth / Solent RIB treasure hunt © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Laura Downton today at 2:32 pm

Intrepid adventurers will be able to take part in high-speed treasure hunts on the water as part of Southampton Sailing Week (24 to 29 May).

Solent Events is set to run a series of treasure hunts on board rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) during the inaugural celebration of sailing in Southampton. Participants will board the boats at Town Quay Marina before whizzing across the Solent on a series of missions involving photos and quizzes.

Half day and full day experiences are available and both come complete with hospitality packages. The treasure hunts are expected to be popular with businesses looking for a different approach to teambuilding or corporate hospitality. Already a number of companies have signed up to take part.

Michelle Ansell from Solent Events, which is organising the treasure hunts, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Southampton Sailing Week. Our RIB treasure hunt is the ideal event to showcase Southampton and the water connections - a perfect combination for a fun and memorable corporate event."

To book a place on one of the treasure hunts or find out more visit www.solent-events.co.uk/treasure-hunts/rib-treasure-hunts

The first ever Southampton Sailing Week takes place from May 24 to 29 and feature six days of yacht racing, a parade of sail, regatta party, water sport taster sessions and much more. Various events will be taking place at MDL marinas in and around the city.