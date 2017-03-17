Conquer Cancer Foundation 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup

by 35th America's Cup today at 1:58 pm

Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the most celebrated and prestigious sailing competition in the world, taking place from 26th May to 27th June in Bermuda, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event.

Established by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) works to create a world free from the fear of cancer by funding breakthrough research, connecting physicians and patients to the latest information, and developing programs to improve the quality of and access to cancer care for patients around the world.

CCF has provided more than 1,700 grants and awards to doctors, researchers, and patient advocates in more than 68 countries to invest in research and treatment for every type of cancer, everywhere. "The Campaign to Conquer Cancer" is the Foundation's current comprehensive fundraising effort to raise $150 million in support of CCF's mission to conquer cancer worldwide by funding breakthrough research and sharing cutting edge knowledge.

"Our ultimate goal of conquering cancer is bold," said Thomas G. Roberts, MD, chair of the Conquer Cancer Foundation Board of Directors, "but we truly believe it is attainable through meaningful collaboration with partners like the America's Cup, whose support we greatly appreciate. We fund cancer research around the world, so we look to the power of communities, including sailing's international fanbase and the more than 40,000 members of ASCO, to make a difference in the lives of everyone affected by cancer."

"The America's Cup competition is one of the most challenging sailing competitions in the world," said Russell Coutts, CEO of the America's Cup Event Authority. "However, the challenges of the race course in Bermuda are nothing like those of a cancer diagnosis. We are extremely proud to partner with Conquer Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and directly contribute to their vision of creating a world free from the fear of cancer."

As part of Conquer Cancer Foundation's official designation, the organization will be soliciting donations, both directly and as a part of select CCF VIP Experiences. A unique online auction, open to America's Cup attendees and the general public, will also benefit CCF. For more information on select CCF VIP Experiences or to make a donation, please visit www.conquer.org/americascup