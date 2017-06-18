Entry Open for J/80 Nationals 2017

J/80 UK National Championships at Royal Lymington 2016 © Bex Clarke J/80 UK National Championships at Royal Lymington 2016 © Bex Clarke

by Gemma Dunn today at 2:27 pm

The Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble will host the 2017 J/80 Nationals from 16th-18th June, and entry for the event is now open.

This is likely to be a hugely popular event, as it comes less than four weeks before the J/80 Worlds – also hosted by the Royal Southern – and two months before Cowes Week. So it's an ideal opportunity for owners to hone their skills and gain valuable race winning experience on the Solent.

The entry fee of £150.00 includes crane for launching and lifting the boat, a berth in Royal Southern YC's Prince Philip Yacht Haven during the event, and trailer storage.

Daily refreshments will be available post racing and the Prizegiving will be as soon as possible after racing on Sunday 18 June.

The organisers anticipate a healthy showing of prizes, including the J/80 Class Open National Championship Perpetual Trophy which will be awarded to the overall winner.

To enter, view the Notice of Race, sign up for social tickets and any further info please follow this link www.royal-southern.co.uk/Afloat/2017/J-80-Nationals

Programme:

Friday 16 June

Registration and crew weighing: 08.30 – 11.30

Competitor briefing 11.45

Racing: First warning signal 13.25 (2 races)

Dockside refreshments after racing

Saturday 17 June

Late registration and crew weighing 08.00 – 08.30

Racing: First warning signal 10.25 (4 races)

Dockside refreshments after racing

Sunday 18 June

Racing: First warning signal 10.25 (3 races)

Dockside refreshments and Prizegiving after racing