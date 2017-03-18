Please select your home edition
Boat Trailer Top Tips
by James Ayles today at 9:40 am
18 March 2017
Boat Trailer Top Tips with Ian Jubb from Sailboat Deliveries at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017.
Related Articles
RYA welcomes Rooster
To Member Reward Partner Programme
The RYA is delighted to welcome Rooster on board as the latest RYA Member Reward Partner. Thanks to this new relationship all RYA members will enjoy £20 off when they spend over £100 across the entire range of Rooster clothing products.
Posted on 17 Mar
Enjoy double gifts in March
With RYA Refer a Friend
Throughout March the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership.
Posted on 28 Feb
Sea change for RYA Racing
As Derbyshire announces retirement
John Derbyshire OBE, whose involvement with the RYA's Racing programmes spans some 32 years as a coach, Olympic Manager and as latterly Director of Racing, is to retire from the organisation in late 2017.
Posted on 9 Feb
RYA Yachtmaster of the Year 2016
Presented by HRH The Princess Royal at the London Boat Show
Zara Roberts (30) has been awarded the RYA Yachtmaster™ of the Year 2016 for her exceptional performance across all aspects of the examination.
Posted on 11 Jan
DAERA designates four new MCZs
In the Northern Ireland Inshore Region
Following a public consultation between December 2015 and March 2016, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Marine and Fisheries Division in Northern Ireland has designated four new Marine Conservation Zones (MCZs).
Posted on 17 Dec 2016
RYA response to UK Sport funding announcement
Underpining the sport's World Class Programme
The RYA has welcomed today's UK Sport funding announcement for sailing, which will underpin the sport's World Class Programme for the 2017-2020 Olympic cycle.
Posted on 9 Dec 2016
RYA Joining Point
Earn commission and share the benefits of membership
Since its relaunch two years ago, 400 boating organisations have signed up to the RYA Joining Point scheme earning them commission by promoting the benefits of RYA membership and helping the association grow its membership base.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016
RYA video warning on dangers of poisonous gas
Carbon monoxide: the silent killer
The RYA today launched a short festive video to highlight the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning on boats – aimed at reducing incidents, fatalities and ill health related to the poisonous gas.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016
What's in store: the RYA at the London Boat Show
Answering all your questions, plus member benefits
If you're heading to the London Boat Show (06-15 January 2017, Excel, London) in January to get your new year fix on all things boating, then make sure you drop by the RYA stand (C009) for all the latest advice and information.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016
Exclusive offer for RYA members
From member reward partners Gill
For a limited time only, RYA Members can take advantage of an exclusive offer from member reward partner Gill and save £30 off the price of a Gill Regatta Master Watch.
Posted on 30 Nov 2016
Upcoming Events
Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar
Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar
Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar
Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar
Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
