Line Honours for Phaedo3 in the Newport Harbor Yacht Club Cabo Race

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon, Team Phaedo today at 6:07 am

After starting in dense fog and no wind in Newport Harbour on Sunday, Phaedo3 managed to rip down the West Coats of the USA and Mexico to claim line honours in the Newport Harbor Yacht Club Cabo Race.

Crew on board for the race where; Lloyd Thornburg, Brian Thompson, Simon Fisher, Sam Goodchild, Paul Allen, Henry Bomby and Damian Foxall.