Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove

New direction for Charlie Merchant

by RS Sailing today at 4:42 pm 16 March 2017

Following many years of service RS Sailing's UK Sales Manager, Charlie Merchant, is moving to a new role as J Boats brand manager at Key Yachting.

Charlie, or demo Dave as he was affectionately nick-named following his early RS role, is well known to large numbers of RS sailors – many of whom have purchased multiple boats from him over the years. "Charlie's contribution has been extensive, in terms of the character he's added as well as the job he's done" says RS Chairman, Martin Wadhams. "We want to whole-heartedly thank Charlie and wish him all the very best for the future. We'll remain friends and our paths will cross in many ways in the future – not least when Charlie needs RS Teras and Fevas for his children. That will be an amusing conversation with Charlie on the other side of the RS sales desk!"

The role change will be a natural development for Charlie, with many similarities between J Boats' position in the keelboat market and RS Sailing's in the small sailboat world. The people, the racing and the shows will all be familiar.

Charlie can be contacted at Key Yachting from May onwards, on 023 8045 5669. Of course it is business as usual at RS Sailing, with a busy season underway and Jon, Riki and the rest of the team eager to talk about your new boat on 01794 526700 or

Related Articles

RS Sailing Christmas Carol
A standard Wednesday morning for the team! Just a standard Wednesday in December in the RS showroom... Is the RS Sailing team getting ready for Britain's Got Talent? Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Summer at RS Sailing: RS400's in demand!
A busy few months with the summer flying past It's been a busy few months at RS and with the summer flying past and Southampton Boat Show looming we thought we'd update you on a few things. Travemunde Woche, at the end of July was the biggest event across the classes in the RS Calendar. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 July One Week Offers
Ending on Friday We are half way through the week and our offers are being snapped up! Don't miss out - offers end on Friday! Posted on 20 Jul 2016 July One Week Offers
Start Monday at RSSailing.com Just to let you know - our July one-week offers start tomorrow! Monday 18th July - Friday 22nd July - Don't miss out, contact the team to secure your offer. Posted on 17 Jul 2016 Over 100 RS Elites on the water
Cowes Week, a highlight in the class calendar Cowes Week, a highlight in the RS Elite calendar and probably the biggest regatta in the UK is fast approaching with over 20 RS Elites already entered for the event. You can check out the video from last year below and there is still time to enter! Posted on 15 Jul 2016 Coming soon! July one week offers
RSSailing.com Following the success of our May one week offers, we thought it was only fair to run another week in July. Posted on 30 Jun 2016 Job Opportunity at RS Sailing
Marketing Manager for Maternity Cover RS Sailing is a successful dinghy sailing brand vibrant in over 50 countries worldwide. The Marketing Manager is responsible for the global marketing, brand image and day-to-day marketing activity of the company. Posted on 20 Jun 2016 UK RS Aero Demo Dates - July 2016
An action packed month ahead! To get you all out on the RS Aero, we have planned an action packed July for demo days. Posted on 17 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy