New direction for Charlie Merchant

by RS Sailing today at 4:42 pm

Following many years of service RS Sailing's UK Sales Manager, Charlie Merchant, is moving to a new role as J Boats brand manager at Key Yachting.

Charlie, or demo Dave as he was affectionately nick-named following his early RS role, is well known to large numbers of RS sailors – many of whom have purchased multiple boats from him over the years. "Charlie's contribution has been extensive, in terms of the character he's added as well as the job he's done" says RS Chairman, Martin Wadhams. "We want to whole-heartedly thank Charlie and wish him all the very best for the future. We'll remain friends and our paths will cross in many ways in the future – not least when Charlie needs RS Teras and Fevas for his children. That will be an amusing conversation with Charlie on the other side of the RS sales desk!"

The role change will be a natural development for Charlie, with many similarities between J Boats' position in the keelboat market and RS Sailing's in the small sailboat world. The people, the racing and the shows will all be familiar.

Charlie can be contacted at Key Yachting from May onwards, on 023 8045 5669. Of course it is business as usual at RS Sailing, with a busy season underway and Jon, Riki and the rest of the team eager to talk about your new boat on 01794 526700 or