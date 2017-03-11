Please select your home edition
DF65 March Championship at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Liam Willis today at 6:38 am 11 March 2017
DF65 March Championship at Lymington © LW Media / www.lw-media.co.uk

On Saturday March 11th Lymington Town Sailing Club's RC Yachting section met for their March monthly championship.

The club exclusively sail the Dragon Force 65 one design radio controlled yacht once a week, this boat was chosen because they are cheap (competitive second hand boats available from £125, new from under £200) but also because the one design rule is strict and ensures great racing. We regularly have 20+ boats out sailing on a summer evening which provides great racing and a nice social.

Despite a forecast for no wind 11 boats turned up to do battle, in what turned out to be a light but firm breeze, we got in 12 races on a windward leeward course. It was very close at the top with Simon (Cake) McCarthy coming out on top with Jon Harvey taking second place and Paul Davis in third.

We race every Saturday during the winter and every Tuesday evening during the summer. For more information please visit our website www.ltscrcyachting.co.uk, where you will find the full results and more photos from Saturday as well as everything else about us. Or email . we also have a demo boat available if you wish to try it at one of our weekly get-togethers, please do get in touch.

DF65 March Championship at Lymington - photo © LW Media / www.lw-media.co.uk
DF65 March Championship at Lymington - photo © LW Media / www.lw-media.co.uk

