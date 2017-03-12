Please select your home edition
Squiddies ready for action

by Caitlin Morley, RS Feva 5627 (crew) today at 7:34 am 11-12 March 2017

The Burnham RS Feva Squad had its final training weekend at Burnham Sailing Club 11th and 12th of March. The training managed to go ahead despite the loss of Burnham Sailing Club's pontoon during storm Doris. However, due to the offer of help from neighbouring Corinthian Yacht Club we were able to launch from their pontoon.

On Saturday, 17 boats launched in light breeze (4-10 knots) for an all day training session. Replicating a regatta was the plan and 4 races were sailed. This proved to be highly competitive and allowed the coaches to identify what areas needed working on to achieve that final 10% improvement. Races were won by Matt Taylor / Will Carron andWill Caiger / Me, however, each race was a very close affair, with places changing regularly.

The session was followed by a lengthy and informative video debrief, with clips of the racing to analyse tactics, boat-handling and rig set-up. Run by Jonathan Lewis, Flynn Davies and Chay Taylor the feedback was tailorted to individual sailors performance.

A great social followed the debrief, with a fabulous dinner of Spanish meatballs prepared by Silvia Jenkins.

Sunday dawned and the river was as calm as a mirror and no further wind increase forecasted. Following a boat rigging session with Flynn Davies. We were amazed that the coaches then announced we were launching only to realise that they were taking advantage of the slacker current either side of high tide. We launched and initially struggled to fight against the tide to get to the racing area. In hindsight, this session was invaluable as it is rare for most of the local sailors to practice and perfect in such light conditions. We did manage to complete one full race with close competition between all Squiddies and the eventual victors being Dylan Collingbourne and Fergus Pye.

It was great weekend, Will (my helm) & I perfected our roll racks and low and slow techniques.

Thanks must go to all those that make the weekends run so smoothly, Jo, Di and Marcus, all the parents and of course the coaches.

I now feel as a team and a Squad, we are ready to race against other squads at The Spring Championships at HISC on the 25th and 26th March. GO SQUIDDIES!!

