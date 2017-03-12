Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules

Boats for sale

Europe class sails
located in Spain

Typhoon Frensham Frenzy

by Clive Eplett today at 2:58 pm 12 March 2017
The alleged 6-12 mph breeze for the Frensham Frenzy © Clive Eplett

Film-maker Woody Allen once defined a stock-broker as someone who invests your money for you until it is all gone. It's time we redefined weather-forecasters in the same vein, their current performance level being about as close to ideal as Woody's broker.

Five days before the 2017 Typhoon sponsored Frensham Frenzy Pursuit, the weather sites were suggesting the key requirement would be a max-ing out of the safety boat complement. The RS300s even started a dialogue about rescheduling their Winter Champs, so wild were the predictions.

Hmm. Come the revolution, I'd advise weather-forecasters to get straight into hiding, because both the Race Officer's and Event Organiser's Unions will want you up against the wall before even the bankers, politicians and PPI spammers.

To be fair, they did get the bit about rain broadly right, but who cares about that? Where was the wind, that perfectly sailable 6-12 mph we were being promised? Nowhere near Frensham, where it was supposed to be. We know this because, diligently, Race Officer Andy Shorrock searched absolutely everywhere for it, without a hint of success.

Patience, allegedly, being a virtue, lunch was moved forward, so we'd be ready when the promised breeze arrived. Lo, time to go. Boats were launched. Spinnakers filled on the way to the start. The forecast breeze seemed on its way. Can you have a false dawn at 13:45 hours? That wind was just a tease; our Frenzy deflated to a driftathon.

Nevertheless, Megan Ferguson/Finlay Lomas-Clarke in their Cadet and Luke Anstey in a Tera Pro started well, getting past the Tera Sports and benefiting from clear wind (or something). By the time the bulk of the Pursuit fleet kicked off, the promise of wind was just that, a (broken) promise. A minute's start translated into not much distance.

Weirdly, this made for interesting racing, with keeping-still being the order of the day. Mid-race, Luke and John Townsley's Solo found personal zephyrs to escape Megan and the bunch respectively. John might even have been able to see Luke in the distance had he had the Hubble Telescope to hand.

Meantime, back in the bunch it was all very civilised, particularly at marks; when it takes what seemed like a fortnight to move from the 3 lengths point to actually rounding, it's not like anything should be a surprise. Who knew?

With about 15 minutes to go, there was a definite rippling of the water, yay. A bit of proper wind, a proper beat too, played for and won by Mr Shorrock. On the next leg, your correspondent's spinnaker would even fill, having remained stowed for most of the race, Michael McNamara's definition of an airbrake having been in play. John T made the most of it to pass Megan just before the finish was signalled, but it was Luke Anstey who took the glory, with a near-leg lead; the first youth ever to win the Frensham Frenzy. This lad is clearly going to be a proper nuisance.

Behind Luke, John and Megan/Finlay, Ben Rolfe and Peter Barton in their Aero9s got a bit (no-harm-done) frenetic for the final two minutes and had some fun fighting each-other for fourth, with Ben keeping Mr B behind him. Your correspondent Clive Eplett's RS100 spinney provided a kick of power to drag him to sixth with Bryan Taylor next in another Solo.

The Frensham Frenzy is scheduled as two pursuit races. The fleet, and Race Officer, had other ideas. At last, as each boat was passed by the moving finish-line, a pent-up frenzy truly erupted, of long held back rocking, pumping and all kinds of groovy propulsion techniques, towards the shore. The fleet had decided one race was enough, that the Frensham Tea was already earned and due, even before Andy could break out the flags and hooter to can it officially for the day.

Along with that first seven, other prizes went to Luke as first youth, John Townsley as first grand-master, Peter Barton, first master. Rob Ahlheid won Most Bizarre Moment when he decided a second capsize and swim, 90 secs after settling down from his first, was a good idea. A Typhoon Buoyancy Aid seemed a fitting award. The most travelled prize went to Mark Harrison, having come both across the sea and from the 1950s, aka the Isle of Wight.

Next year's Frenzy will again take place on the first Sunday after the Dinghy Show. Plans are already in place to acquire many hovercraft drive-fans, with a contingency fleet of Chinook helicopters on standby. That should make the wind blow. Please.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewClassSail NoClubPursuit
1stLuke Anstey RS Tera Pro2391Frensham Pond S C1
2ndJohn Townsley Solo4410Frensham Pond S C2
3rdMegan FergusonFinlay Lomas‑ClarkeCadet8845Frensham Pond S C3
4thBen Rolfe RS Aero 92152Burghfield S C4
5thPeter Barton RS Aero 92093Lymington S C5
6thClive Eplett RS 100 10.23Frensham Pond S C6
7thBryan Taylor Solo4592Frensham Pond S C7
8thNigel Rolfe RS Aero 92157Burghfield S C8
9thNick Craig OK2150Frensham Pond/Burghfield SC9
10thKeith VideloRebecca VideloRS 2001636Frensham Pond S C10
11thSimon Bond Phantom1271Frensham Pond S C11
12thSteve CumleyEluned StewartLark2496Netley S C12
13thJohn Brooker Solo4581Frensham Pond S C13
14thMark Harrison RS 100 10.2134Gurnard S C14
15thRob Ahlheid RS Aero 91404Frensham Pond S C15
16thNigel HuftonMat WoodLark2538Frensham Pond S C16
17thFernando Gamboa RS Aero 92114Lee On Solent S C17
18thColin Dutton Laser190612Frensham Pond S C18
19thPhilip WhitneyLynda WilliamsLark12Frensham Pond S C19
20thJack Hardie RS Aero 71927Frensham Pond S C20
21stChris EllisJudith YoungLark2530Frensham Pond S C21
22ndRoger CarterKeith MundyEnterprise19510Frensham Pond S C22
23rdCharlotte Videlo Laser RADIAL206191Frensham Pond S C23
24thTom Ahlheid RS Tera Sport1880Frensham Pond S C24
25thTom FlinthamYasmin SfaxiRS 200528Frensham Pond S C25
26thGraham Howlett Laser193251Frensham Pond S C26
27thTristan Ahlheid RS Tera Sport1874Frensham Pond S C27
28thChris Brown Laser133491Frensham Pond S C28
29thRob AnsteyKate TaylorRS 2001518Frensham Pond S C29
30thSophie Meeson RS Tera Pro2050Emsworth S C30
31stJohn Winchester Laser161408Frensham Pond S C31
32ndRichard Hart Finn631Frensham Pond S C32
33rdJamie Carter RS Tera Sport3045Emsworth S C33
34thRob Beere RS Aero 9999Frensham Pond S CDNF
34thNeil HardieZac HardieRS 2001349Frensham Pond S CDNF
34thStefan BennettNicki YellandRS 2001613Frensham Pond S CDNF
37thSimon MillingtonJo WawrzynyakComet Trio467Cody S C41
37thChris Feibusch RS Aero 92135Frensham Pond S C41
37thPhilip Feibusch RS Aero 92001Frensham Pond S C41
37thSam Goult Laser 4.7190956Frensham Pond S C41

Related Articles

Typhoon Frensham Frenzy preview
Ideal season opener on 12th March The annual Frensham Frenzy, sponsored again by Typhoon, takes place this year on 12 March 2017. Posted on 5 Mar New expanded jetty facilities for disabled sailors
Unveiled by Frensham Pond Sailability In one of its biggest projects for several years, Frensham Pond Sailability has unveiled new, expanded jetty facilities for its many disabled sailors. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Enterprise South East Area Championship
5 visitors greeted by 6 home boats The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 9th October found Frensham again with its best wind direction from the north, although shifting quite a lot, and at force 3 promised a lovely day. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Hansa TT at Frensham Pond
National and Southern Series event All four Hansa classes took part in Travellers' Trophy event held at Frensham Pond a leading centre for Sailability on Wednesday, September 21st 2016. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Frensham Cadets fundraising
For the World Championship in Argentina Frensham sailing youth section have a dilemma. Seven of their young members have been selected for the Cadet UK team for the class World Championship in Argentina. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Frensham Sailing Club Queen's Award
To Sailability for Disabled On the 4th August Frensham Sailability received the Queen's Award for voluntary service, QAVS. The award came with a certificate signed by Her Majesty herself. Posted on 14 Aug 2016 RS Teras at Frensham Pond
Thirty-six enthusiastic young competitors Thirty-six enthusiastic young competitors took to the Pond in light winds for the 2016 FPSC RS Tera open meeting, which was generously sponsored by Andark Diving & Watersports and RS Sailing. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Frensham Pond Sailability wins
Queen's Award for Voluntary Service Frensham Pond Sailability has been honoured with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. Posted on 5 Jun 2016 2.4mR Open at Frensham Pond
A result that was never really in doubt Media pundits like to predict the winner of a sports event, be it golf, tennis or anything else, before it has taken place. More often than not they are wrong. Posted on 26 May 2016 Cadets at Frensham Pond
Racing at the 'nursery of champions' Frensham's open event for Cadet dinghies is an important day in the club calendar and also for its record in local sport. Frensham has a World-wide reputation as the "nursery of champions". Posted on 2 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Frensham Pond Sailing Club SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Frensham Pond Sailing Club- 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy