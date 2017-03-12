Please select your home edition
RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club

by Alan Knock, PDSC today at 2:26 pm 11-12 March 2017

On the weekend of 11th-12th March 2017 the North Wales RS Tera fleet enjoyed their second weekend boot camp with coach Brett Cokayne, hosted by Port Dinorwic Sailing Club.

The fleet of twelve Teras split between seven Sport and five Pro rigs had assembled from across North Wales, including a good representation from the host club.

Winds were excellent for training on both days allowing Brett to run four sessions of sailing covering:

  • Attacking / Defending or just messing around?
  • Starting tactics
  • Hovering
  • Mark rounding
  • Penalty turns
  • Tacking / Gybing on the whistle
The starting tactics sessions were particularly well received and included a multitude of skills for the coming season: Avoiding collisions, transits, line bias, hunting and hovering, port approaches, pulling the trigger and the infamous Muppet zone!

The highlight of the weekend for the sailors was a points race around a square course where the leaders at each mark picked up points but also had to take penalty turns. The sailors enjoyed the wacky racing with everyone getting a chance at the front of the fleet. One particular mark rounding saw an eight boat overlap at the zone!

Thanks must go to Brett for coaching a great weekend and to PDSC for hosting. The warm club house and galley with endless supplies of hot drinks were most welcome.

