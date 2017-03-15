Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A4905-A4302 - High Load Jib Furling System
Allen A4905-A4302 - High Load Jib Furling System

M32 Australian Series at Mounts Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by John Roberson today at 1:24 pm 13-15 March 2017

For local Perth skipper Matt Jerwood and his Redline Racing Team, the M32 Australian Series event was always about getting time in the boat, and learning, they did this supremely well, winning 14 of 16 races sailed.

The team of Jerwood, Patrick Vos, Alex Landwehr and Nial Morrow knew going into the regatta that they needed to improve their fleet racing, and after three days they can say "mission accomplished."

"We've learnt a little bit more about starting and some more of the passing lanes in the racing," commented Jerwood at the end of the day, "we've learnt that we're sailing pretty well, they are the main things."

The team now have a few days off before the World Match Racing Tour's Match Cup Australia, starting on Monday (20th March), being hosted by Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, a little further down the Swan River from this event.

Second in this event was the Sydney based Team Australia skippered by Sean Langman, who came good on the last day to climb from fourth place after day 1, having got to grips with the M32 during the regatta. "Day one we really couldn't get the boat going" he admitted, "so we had a lot of soul searching, and a lot of talking about it, we got out on the water early today, and pretty much figured that we'd worked it out."

Also making a comeback today was Sweden's Mans Holmberg, who ended the first day in second place, but them plunged down the leaderboard to fifth, before recovering to take third place by one point.

The regatta was hosted by Mounts Bay Sailing Club, situated on the Swan River's Matilda Bay, and is the first time an M32 Series fleet racing event has been held in Australia. It was very much an opportunity for aspiring and curious sailors to try the M32 in a competitive situation, and there were plenty of smiling faces at the end of the day.

Overall Results:

1 Matt Jerwood/Redline Racing (AUS) 19pts
2 Sean Langman/Team Australia (AUS) 45pts
3 Mans Holmberg/CFA Sports (SWE) 60pts
4 Matt Allen/Team Ichiban (AUS) 61pts
5 Brett Burvill/Team Windrush (AUS) 69pts
6 Simon Delzoppo/Jet Marine (AUS) 84pts

Matt Jerwood and his Redline Racing Team win the M32 Australian Series Perth - photo © John Roberson
Matt Jerwood and his Redline Racing Team win the M32 Australian Series Perth - photo © John Roberson

Related Articles

M32 Miami Winter Series weekend 3
Team REV wins at Bacardi Miami Sailing Week Eight brightly colored M32's raced back and forth in front of the Miami skyline for the Miami Winter Series Event #3 in conjunction with Bacardi Miami Sailing Week. Posted on 14 Mar M32 Australian Series at Perth day 1
Matt Jerwood's Redline Racing dominate Local skipper Matt Jerwood showed he is more than a match racer on Perth's Swan River today, winning four out of five fleet races in the M32 Australian Series inaugural event. Posted on 13 Mar Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar M32 fleet to race at BACARDI Miami Sailing Week
Third event in the M32 Miami Winter Series A nine strong fleet of M32 multihulls will join BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG as an official class of the popular Miami one-design regatta from March 5-11. Posted on 2 Mar M32 Miami Winter Series weekend 2
Ryan DeVos and team XS Energy win Ryan DeVos and team XS Energy won the Miami Winter Series Event #2 in the final race. A windy northerly for the practice day and two sunny hull-flying race days was enough to make competitors smile! Posted on 14 Feb M32: License to Thrill, License for Life
Recognising sailing can be a dangerous sport The M32 catamaran is at the forefront of the worldwide move towards "thrill seeker sailing", in anything from 10 knots of breeze upwards they are fast and furious, and definitely more than a bit edgy. Posted on 7 Feb M32 Monaco Winter Series Round 3
Vikings break the Monegasque stronghold Sweden's Johnie Berntsson and his FLUX Team made a statement at their first appearance on the M32 Mediterranean circuit by winning ACT 3 of M32 Monaco Winter Series. Posted on 6 Feb Five classes and over 100 boats set
For 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse As part of its proactive sailing policy and bringing life to the harbour, the Yacht Club de Monaco is expecting an armada of one-design elites for the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse, 2-5 February. Posted on 31 Jan Locals lead at halfway mark
In the M32 Monaco Winter Series Act 2 of the M32 Monaco Winter Series provided challenging conditions for the fleet, but locals Team Neverland skippered by Guido Maini took their second event win to extend the overall lead in the series. Posted on 16 Jan 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
Monegasques out in force For the three one-design classes competing in the first Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta of 2017, the Monegasques were up there with the best. Posted on 15 Jan

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy