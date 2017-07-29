Please select your home edition
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Entry Open for OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg, Denmark

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 9:00 am 25-29 July 2017
The OK Dinghy originated in Denmark, has the biggest OK Dinghy fleet in the world, and is now hosting the European Championship in the classes 60th Anniversary year © Robert Deaves

Online entry has opened for the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark. Remarkably, it is the first time that Denmark has hosted the European Championship, and Faaborg Sejlklub is very excited at the prospect of holding the 2017 championship in its waters.

Entry is also open to the Coaches Regatta that will immediately precede the European Championship, giving the sailors a chance to learn the skills of some of the best OK Dinghy sailors in the world.

Faaborg is an old port town located on Faaborg Fjord, where the racing will be held, on the island of Funen, the middle of the three landmasses that make up Denmark. With its busy port, narrow streets and attractive old houses, the town is popular with tourists, especially in the summer.

Held at the end of July, the event is expected to attract a large number of participants. With the World Championship being held in Barbados in May, those who cannot make the journey to the Caribbean are looking at the Europeans as the main event of the season.

The Europeans will also be the main focus of the OK Dinghy International Association's celebrations for the classes 60th Anniversary this year. Sailors from Denmark have won the past three European Championships, and with class originating in Denmark back in 1957, it is fitting to hold the 2017 European Championship in Denmark in this year. Faarborg is also the original home of the defending European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN), and he promises it will be a special event. Danish hospitality is legendary.

The week of OK fun begins on Sunday 23 July when the camping will open.

Then on Monday, there will be a unique coached regatta with some top sailors jumping into a RIB and giving advice to the fleet. So far Charlie Cumbley (2015 Spring Cup Winner), Greg Wilcox (2002 World Champion), Thomas Hansson-Mild (2010 World Champion), Stefan Myralf (Former World Ranked No. 2) and Andrew Rushworth are lined to provide some expert coaching and advice. Depending on the interest, extra sessions may also be laid on Sunday afternoon.

A practice race is then scheduled for Tuesday 25 July, before the Championship begins on Wednesday 26 July with 10 races scheduled over four days.

Online entry can be found at the event website - 2017.okeuropeans.org - with payment as usual through National Associations.

