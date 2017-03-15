Job Opportunity at Sunsail: Graphic Designer (on & offline) in-house marketing

Sunsail are recruiting for a Graphic Designer © Sunsail Sunsail are recruiting for a Graphic Designer © Sunsail

by Lucy Black, Sunsail today at 4:33 pm

Job Reference Number: SASHO00986

Location: Surbiton

Country: United Kingdom

Business Area: Marketing

Sunsail is a world-leading adventure holiday company seeking a brilliant graphic designer to join our in-house team. This is a key role in our small Design Studio, creating memorable, engaging campaigns with impact.

This is a fast-paced, uber-creative, multi-channel role, ideal for someone who is hands-on, bursting with ideas and takes pride in producing great work. You'll need to be proactive and able to own a project's visuals from brief to delivery, always thinking one step ahead of the game.

Reporting to the Creative Services Manager, you will design and produce a variety of campaigns, focusing on digital channels like display advertising, e-communications, brand content videos such as Q+A and destination focused material. There will also be an element of offline creative for print, press, events and direct mail as and when required.

This role requires a versatile and flexible designer, who can demonstrate experience of taking creative briefs from concept to design, print and screen, whilst working with the team to find effective and creative solutions. You will share your thoughts and ideas whilst collaborating with key stakeholders to deliver incredible visuals.

This role would suit a highly motivated, creative, passionate person with strong videography and design talents and excellent communication skills. The role involves a degree of autonomy, so you'll need the organisational ability to meet deadlines without constant supervision and liaise with the wider team including PPC and Ecommerce.

The quality of your work will speak for itself, and so ability and attitude are more important to us than having vast experience.

What You Will Be Doing

About the Global Marketing Team

This role is part of the overall Global Marketing team who are responsible for bringing our exhilarating brand to life across our global markets – ensuring our Sunsail Holidays message is relevant and inspiring to the different audiences. Whilst our Global HQ is based in Surbiton, we also have teams in USA, France, Germany, Australia and South Africa.

Main Duties:

Present killer ideas and designs with supporting rationale to Design Studio team and internal clients

Generate concepts, visuals and mock-ups, demonstrating the benefits of different approaches to meeting the internal brief

Work closely with the Content Manager and Creative Services Manager to select and appraise photography for campaigns

Work closely with Content Manager and Creative Services Manager to uphold brand guidelines and raise creative standards, introducing new processes, tools and technologies when appropriate

Have a clear understanding of the customer usability as well as commercial impact of any creative design and layout for both print and e-commerce

Support the continued development of our brand creative guidelines within the digital environment and advise brand led creative to the studio team and across the business

Create storyboards for animation for online and other digital mediums (Digital posters, YouTube and Apps)

Generate html and gif animation for online ads and other digital mediums

Adhere to specified file weights for online ads, understanding limitations and communicating these limitations effectively to the team

Manage own projects with minimum supervision on a day-to-day basis

Build strong relationships with internal clients, including web and UX teams and media agencies, to ensure collaborative solutions to the creative brief can be found and delivered on time

What We Are Looking For

Degree in Multimedia design or equivalent

Video Production – 1-2 years experience

Excellent storytelling and communication skills

Brand enthusiast, with a talent for delivering innovative, memorable campaigns

Fast but creative editor, able to find and create engaging stories and keep an orderly and organised workflow

Ability to multi-task and prioritise effectively

Experience in digital design for banners, responsive email templates, newsletters, landing pages

Experience localising video content for international and global markets is a big plus

Experience integrating video into marketing or advertising campaigns

Experience working in a deadline driven design environment, focused on digital and supporting on print design material

Experience in designing for other digital channels, e.g. mobile, e-brochure, would be beneficial

Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite - Adobe Flash (knowledge of Action Script), Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Incopy

Competent with Apple OS, Windows an advantage

Good working knowledge of technical design terminology

Understanding of video processes, technologies and capabilities in the corporate environment

Understanding of printing processes including web, sheet-fed and digital

Show reels and portfolio of previous projects

Excellent time management, written and collaborative skills

Experience of or passion for sailing, travel and/or outdoors sports is highly desirable, but not essential

Previous experience of working with developers would be an advantage

Working Within TUI Group

Operating across the globe including Europe, Australia, North America and Canada, we're passionate about being the best and pride ourselves on the unique and diverse range of holiday experiences we offer our customers. Our combined businesses are the world's largest provider of specialist and experiential travel with a range of unique experiences, from private jets, polar expeditions, sailing, ski holidays and more.

Join us and in return you'll be rewarded with:

Competitive salary

Various employee discounts and offers

Childcare vouchers & cycle to work scheme

Contributory Pension scheme

Career progression opportunities

Please note that for all benefits, details were accurate as at the date of publication. Any changes will be notified to you upon your start with the Company."

About Sunsail

We are the world's leading sailing holiday company, delivering incredible adventures on a cutting-edge fleet in some of the world's best cruising grounds. Since setting sail in the Saronic Gulf over 40 years ago, we've continued to expand to 25 stunning destinations across the world. But we've always kept to our roots, offering a great range of yachts, amazing customer service and outstanding holidays with a healthy dose of exhilaration.

How To Apply

The application process here consists of answering a few questions and uploading your CV.