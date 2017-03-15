Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728

Job Opportunity at Sunsail: Graphic Designer (on & offline) in-house marketing

by Lucy Black, Sunsail today at 4:33 pm 15 March 2017
Sunsail are recruiting for a Graphic Designer © Sunsail

  • Job Reference Number: SASHO00986
  • Location: Surbiton
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Business Area: Marketing
Are you a visual storyteller? Can you craft inspiring videos and ads that help people see the world differently?

Sunsail is a world-leading adventure holiday company seeking a brilliant graphic designer to join our in-house team. This is a key role in our small Design Studio, creating memorable, engaging campaigns with impact.

This is a fast-paced, uber-creative, multi-channel role, ideal for someone who is hands-on, bursting with ideas and takes pride in producing great work. You'll need to be proactive and able to own a project's visuals from brief to delivery, always thinking one step ahead of the game.

Reporting to the Creative Services Manager, you will design and produce a variety of campaigns, focusing on digital channels like display advertising, e-communications, brand content videos such as Q+A and destination focused material. There will also be an element of offline creative for print, press, events and direct mail as and when required.

This role requires a versatile and flexible designer, who can demonstrate experience of taking creative briefs from concept to design, print and screen, whilst working with the team to find effective and creative solutions. You will share your thoughts and ideas whilst collaborating with key stakeholders to deliver incredible visuals.

This role would suit a highly motivated, creative, passionate person with strong videography and design talents and excellent communication skills. The role involves a degree of autonomy, so you'll need the organisational ability to meet deadlines without constant supervision and liaise with the wider team including PPC and Ecommerce.

The quality of your work will speak for itself, and so ability and attitude are more important to us than having vast experience.

What You Will Be Doing

About the Global Marketing Team

This role is part of the overall Global Marketing team who are responsible for bringing our exhilarating brand to life across our global markets – ensuring our Sunsail Holidays message is relevant and inspiring to the different audiences. Whilst our Global HQ is based in Surbiton, we also have teams in USA, France, Germany, Australia and South Africa.

Main Duties:

  • Present killer ideas and designs with supporting rationale to Design Studio team and internal clients
  • Generate concepts, visuals and mock-ups, demonstrating the benefits of different approaches to meeting the internal brief
  • Work closely with the Content Manager and Creative Services Manager to select and appraise photography for campaigns
  • Work closely with Content Manager and Creative Services Manager to uphold brand guidelines and raise creative standards, introducing new processes, tools and technologies when appropriate
  • Have a clear understanding of the customer usability as well as commercial impact of any creative design and layout for both print and e-commerce
  • Support the continued development of our brand creative guidelines within the digital environment and advise brand led creative to the studio team and across the business
  • Create storyboards for animation for online and other digital mediums (Digital posters, YouTube and Apps)
  • Generate html and gif animation for online ads and other digital mediums
  • Adhere to specified file weights for online ads, understanding limitations and communicating these limitations effectively to the team
  • Manage own projects with minimum supervision on a day-to-day basis
  • Build strong relationships with internal clients, including web and UX teams and media agencies, to ensure collaborative solutions to the creative brief can be found and delivered on time

What We Are Looking For

  • Degree in Multimedia design or equivalent
  • Video Production – 1-2 years experience
  • Excellent storytelling and communication skills
  • Brand enthusiast, with a talent for delivering innovative, memorable campaigns
  • Fast but creative editor, able to find and create engaging stories and keep an orderly and organised workflow
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritise effectively
  • Experience in digital design for banners, responsive email templates, newsletters, landing pages
  • Experience localising video content for international and global markets is a big plus
  • Experience integrating video into marketing or advertising campaigns
  • Experience working in a deadline driven design environment, focused on digital and supporting on print design material
  • Experience in designing for other digital channels, e.g. mobile, e-brochure, would be beneficial
  • Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite - Adobe Flash (knowledge of Action Script), Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Incopy
  • Competent with Apple OS, Windows an advantage
  • Good working knowledge of technical design terminology
  • Understanding of video processes, technologies and capabilities in the corporate environment
  • Understanding of printing processes including web, sheet-fed and digital
  • Show reels and portfolio of previous projects
  • Excellent time management, written and collaborative skills
  • Experience of or passion for sailing, travel and/or outdoors sports is highly desirable, but not essential
  • Previous experience of working with developers would be an advantage

Working Within TUI Group

Operating across the globe including Europe, Australia, North America and Canada, we're passionate about being the best and pride ourselves on the unique and diverse range of holiday experiences we offer our customers. Our combined businesses are the world's largest provider of specialist and experiential travel with a range of unique experiences, from private jets, polar expeditions, sailing, ski holidays and more.

Join us and in return you'll be rewarded with:

  • Competitive salary
  • Various employee discounts and offers
  • Childcare vouchers & cycle to work scheme
  • Contributory Pension scheme
  • Career progression opportunities

Please note that for all benefits, details were accurate as at the date of publication. Any changes will be notified to you upon your start with the Company."

About Sunsail

We are the world's leading sailing holiday company, delivering incredible adventures on a cutting-edge fleet in some of the world's best cruising grounds. Since setting sail in the Saronic Gulf over 40 years ago, we've continued to expand to 25 stunning destinations across the world. But we've always kept to our roots, offering a great range of yachts, amazing customer service and outstanding holidays with a healthy dose of exhilaration.

How To Apply

The application process here consists of answering a few questions and uploading your CV.

Related Articles

All-change for Solva Sailing Club
Thanks to Sunsail's 'Funding the Future' Solva Sailing Club is a tiny club which aims to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to take up sailing. They are based in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unspoilt coastal waters in the UK. Posted on 14 Mar Astonishing destinations for every season
Visit Corfu with Sunsail One the greenest Greek islands, olive tree-carpeted Corfu is more traditional than other holiday honeypots. Remote inland roads have barely been updated since the 1800s, so we say, all the more reason to stick to the coast. Posted on 11 Mar Watch the America's Cup in Bermuda
Charter with Sunsail partner Britannia Hospitality Unique Britannia Hospitality day spectator package at the America's Cup. A week's bareboat charter in Grenada with Yacht Damage Waiver and fuel. ATOL protected flights from the UK to Grenada, on to Bermuda and returning to UK. Posted on 7 Mar Write your own Greek odyssey
Go your own way with Sunsail One of the world's oldest cities, Athens' location in Southern Greece made it an important gateway to Europe, Asia and Africa. Today, Athens remains beloved of sailors for much the same reason. Posted on 3 Mar Sunsail sponsor Southampton Sailing Week
Stepping on board as an official event partner Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner. Posted on 15 Feb Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail
New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017. Posted on 27 Jan Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!
Some sparkling treats for you to celebrate the festive season To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you! Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Get your Funding the Future entry in
For Sunsail's new competition for clubs Sailing is much more accessible than you might think, and there are hundreds of friendly clubs around the UK devoted to getting people on the water and driving the sport forward. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 New and unique event for the world of rugby
Launched by Wooden Spoon and Sunsail Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, and Sunsail, the leading sailing company in the UK, have formed an exciting partnership to launch a brand new and unique event for the world of rugby. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Give the Gift of Sailing this Christmas
Why not buy a sailing course gift voucher? We think it's a great idea to give an experience for Christmas, so why not give the gift of learning to sail. Sunsail has 25 destinations worldwide, so when you learn to sail, the world is your oyster! Posted on 23 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy