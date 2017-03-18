Koris sponsor Royal Southampton Yacht Club Double Handed Racing Series

Koris sponsor the Royal Southampton Yacht Club Double Handed Racing Series © Hamo Thornycroft / Koris sponsor the Royal Southampton Yacht Club Double Handed Racing Series © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

by Paul James today at 10:01 am

In the year that Sir Ben Ainslie leads Britain's challenge for the America's Cup, Koris have become the title sponsor of the Royal Southampton Yacht Club's annual Double Handed race series. This series is probably the most popular double handed series in the country.

For those not versed in double handed racing, yachts are only allowed to be crewed by two sailors (co-skippers). During some of the longer races, sleep is required and so the on watch co-skipper is effectively managing the boat solo. Unsurprisingly then, this form of sailing is often the springboard to solo offshore sailing, the pinnacle of the sport.

The series comprises of 8 races, sub-divided into two sub-series (Solent and Passage), of 4 races each. The Solent races tend to be shorter but more frantic races with many sail changes and configurations keeping the crew constantly on the move. Passage races are longer and offshore which introduces different challenges. This form of racing has grown in popularity in recent years, in 2016 there were around 100 yachts entered into the series.

Koris are delighted to be sponsoring this series and will combine it with our own programme of sailing based corporate hospitality in 2017. Amongst other things, we will be exposing our customers to the controlled mayhem of racing by taking them out to the start line, on the committee boat. Craig McCalley, Sales & Marketing Director at Koris said "One of the many reasons our clients enjoy working with us is because we are easy, and fun to do business with. This high adrenaline sport mirrors some of qualities we see in our clients – the ability to remain calm and make good decisions under significant pressure."

Koris helps its clients with their productivity and communication both internally and with their own customers. We do this by partnering with global technology players, combining their market leading platforms with our own consulting and professional services.