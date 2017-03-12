Please select your home edition
Laser First Sunday GMT Series concludes at King George

by Andy Baccas today at 7:21 am 12 March 2017

Sunday saw the conclusion of a great winter series where we have regularly seen 15 boats sailing and, despite the poor forecast and a lengthy postponement for the first race, nine Lasers still took to the water in the concluding two races of King George's Laser First Sunday GMT Series.

Both were won by Tony Cooper, who took overall victory, followed closely by Leo Bridger and Mo Allen.

The racing was followed by prize giving and a well-received fleet lunch.

Laser first Sunday has been a resounding success; we can't all sail every week, so we all make an effort on the first Sunday of every month, hence 'Laser First Sunday'. It has had the effect of re-invigorating fleet sailing at KGSC, boosting the number of Lasers on the start line throughout the year. Sailors from other classes have been hiring the club Lasers, or buying their own second boat, to take part in the competition.

We also had a boat launching where we broke tradition and launched a new members boat with a bottle of port!

The BST series starts on 02-Apr-17 on the best sailing in North London. www.kgsc.org.uk

Overall Results:

PosHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1stTony Cooper‑1‑1‑1‑11111116
2ndLeo Bridger3‑52.5‑5(DNC)(DNC)332316.5
3rdMo Allen(DNS)32.5OOD(DNC)(DNC)4‑53217.4
4thCharlie Shearn‑6‑8622556(DNC)(DNC)26
5thMike Stoddart7‑10534‑874(DNC)(DNC)30
6thNathan Allen4474(DNC)(DNC)6‑117(DNS)32
7thGary Bennett5‑11OODOOD‑86(DNC)(DNC)5633
8thSimon Ash(DNS)710(DNS)53OODOOD(DNC)(DNC)37.6
9thTim French‑9‑9477499(DNC)(DNC)40
10thAndy Baccas10‑13‑11997‑12‑128548
11thAndrew Farrow(RET)‑141311OODOOD(DNC)(DNC)6451
12thAndy Byrne22(DNC)(DNC)32(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC55
13thNick Roe11121210109‑14‑14(DNC)(DNC)64
14thSeb Stansfield(DNC)(DNC)86(DNC)(DNC)108DNCDNC78
15thNaimish Baxi(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)6101113DNCDNC86
16thBilaal AuleearRETDNS98(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC93
17thVince Horey(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC22DNCDNC96
18thPeter Edel(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC4DNS105
19thTom Screene86(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC106
20thOmer Knaz(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC87DNCDNC107
21stAlasdair Geddes(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNSDNS110
22ndGuilhem Alandry(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1310DNCDNC115

Related Articles

55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Lasers at Chelmarsh
Round 2 of the Midlands Circuit Thirteen sailors arrived at Chelmarsh reservoir for the second round of the Midlands circuit. Numbers were low due the overcast weather and the predicted 4 knots of wind. Posted on 13 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier
Thick fog at times in Weymouth A total of 156 sailors took part in the UK Laser Association World and European Qualifier held in Weymouth. On the first day sailing was out of the harbour and there was about 12 knots of wind and quite choppy conditions. Posted on 13 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR preview
A regatta ready for innovation The 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will be one of the most innovative of the last years. In just uner two weeks time this Olympic sailing event - consolidated as one of the most important ones in the world - will kick off. Posted on 12 Mar The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 9
Let's face it, it was horrible Let's face it, it was horrible. Conditions this week were enough to put many off as a very light 4 knot, patchy, cold North Easterly breeze, and don't forget the incessant rain, greeted competitors for races 17 & 18 of the Tipsy Icicle series. Posted on 8 Mar Notice of Race and Entry Form now available
For Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 The Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 is already shaping up to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 2 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 8
A big breeze weekend, but not as much as forecast A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. Posted on 1 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 7
A return to the light stuff After last Sunday's big breeze this week saw a return to the light stuff. The 49 starters in the first race of the day had to make do with a westerly breeze that averaged at 4 knots with the occasional 8 knot gust. Posted on 25 Feb Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier
Chiavarini pips Thompson in light winds Mild temperatures and a light breeze greeted 34 Laser Standard sailors to the first Qualifier of 2017 at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. Posted on 24 Feb

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Chipstead SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep
