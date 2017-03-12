Laser First Sunday GMT Series concludes at King George

by Andy Baccas today at 7:21 am

Sunday saw the conclusion of a great winter series where we have regularly seen 15 boats sailing and, despite the poor forecast and a lengthy postponement for the first race, nine Lasers still took to the water in the concluding two races of King George's Laser First Sunday GMT Series.

Both were won by Tony Cooper, who took overall victory, followed closely by Leo Bridger and Mo Allen.

The racing was followed by prize giving and a well-received fleet lunch.

Laser first Sunday has been a resounding success; we can't all sail every week, so we all make an effort on the first Sunday of every month, hence 'Laser First Sunday'. It has had the effect of re-invigorating fleet sailing at KGSC, boosting the number of Lasers on the start line throughout the year. Sailors from other classes have been hiring the club Lasers, or buying their own second boat, to take part in the competition.

We also had a boat launching where we broke tradition and launched a new members boat with a bottle of port!

The BST series starts on 02-Apr-17 on the best sailing in North London. www.kgsc.org.uk

Overall Results: