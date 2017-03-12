Shustoke Gauntlet 2017

21 boats gathered for the race briefing on Sunday 12th March ready and raring for the 11.30 start, unfortunately it was at around this point at which the wind completely vanished and a decision was made to postpone racing until after lunch.

Fortunately the weather was extremely mild for March so the morning was spent out in the sunshine either impatiently watching for the wind or doing some last minute tuning! As promised the wind filled in from the North West after lunch to a fresh Force 3, gusting Force 4 by the end of the afternoon, allowing both 80min Pursuit races to still be held.

The first race was started off by 2 single handed Mirrors who led for the majority of the race with some good close racing between them. The Solos were also enjoying some good close class racing within their fleet until Andy Davis and Richard Charles eventually broke away to catch the Mirrors up in the last 15 minutes, along with David and Zara Turtle in their Miracle. Andy Davis took the lead at the end of a long beat to win the race, with team Turtle managing to hold off Richard Charles to take 2nd place.

The Miracle was first out the blocks in the second race and enjoyed the clear winds until the second to last beat when Andy Davis (Solo) took the lead closely followed by Adrian and Tracie Padro (Comet Trio), Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine (Scorpion), and Stuart Hydon and Ann Biglin (Lark). The wind swung round making the next reach much finer resulting in the Scorpion, Lark and Miracle having to drop their spinnakers, but allowed Andy and Adrian & Tracie to maintain their boat speed on the tighter reach! Andy's lead was short lived however, as he was taken on the next leg by Gray and Pepperdine in their Scorpion, with the Comet Trio and Andy Bownes in his Phantom battling it out for third place.

At the end of the afternoon Andy Davis took pole position with 3 points, followed by Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine in 2nd with 5 points, team Turtle were 3rd with 9 points, 4th and 5th went to team Padro and Stuart Hydon and Ann Biglin respectively, both with 10points.

Thanks go to race officer Chris Padro and his team for a great afternoons racing, the rescue team, and the galley staff – who provided a fantastic array of food as per usual!

