Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fleece Lined Beanie
Fleece Lined Beanie
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Shustoke Gauntlet 2017

by Zara Turtle today at 7:01 pm 12 March 2017

21 boats gathered for the race briefing on Sunday 12th March ready and raring for the 11.30 start, unfortunately it was at around this point at which the wind completely vanished and a decision was made to postpone racing until after lunch.

Fortunately the weather was extremely mild for March so the morning was spent out in the sunshine either impatiently watching for the wind or doing some last minute tuning! As promised the wind filled in from the North West after lunch to a fresh Force 3, gusting Force 4 by the end of the afternoon, allowing both 80min Pursuit races to still be held.

The first race was started off by 2 single handed Mirrors who led for the majority of the race with some good close racing between them. The Solos were also enjoying some good close class racing within their fleet until Andy Davis and Richard Charles eventually broke away to catch the Mirrors up in the last 15 minutes, along with David and Zara Turtle in their Miracle. Andy Davis took the lead at the end of a long beat to win the race, with team Turtle managing to hold off Richard Charles to take 2nd place.

The Miracle was first out the blocks in the second race and enjoyed the clear winds until the second to last beat when Andy Davis (Solo) took the lead closely followed by Adrian and Tracie Padro (Comet Trio), Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine (Scorpion), and Stuart Hydon and Ann Biglin (Lark). The wind swung round making the next reach much finer resulting in the Scorpion, Lark and Miracle having to drop their spinnakers, but allowed Andy and Adrian & Tracie to maintain their boat speed on the tighter reach! Andy's lead was short lived however, as he was taken on the next leg by Gray and Pepperdine in their Scorpion, with the Comet Trio and Andy Bownes in his Phantom battling it out for third place.

At the end of the afternoon Andy Davis took pole position with 3 points, followed by Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine in 2nd with 5 points, team Turtle were 3rd with 9 points, 4th and 5th went to team Padro and Stuart Hydon and Ann Biglin respectively, both with 10points.

Thanks go to race officer Chris Padro and his team for a great afternoons racing, the rescue team, and the galley staff – who provided a fantastic array of food as per usual!

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelm NameCrew NameClubR1R2Pts
1stSolo5597Andy Davis Blithfield123
2ndScorpian2039Peter GrayRichard PepperdineStaunton Harold415
3rdMiracle4026David TurtleZara TurtleShotwick/Shustoke279
4thComet Trio433Adrian PadroTracie PadroShustoke7310
5thLark2528Stuart HydonAnn BiglinShustoke5510
6thSolo5468Richard Charles Shustoke3912
7thPhantom1170Andy Bownes Bartley8412
8thSolo4439Cole Briscoe Shustoke6612
9thScorpian2036Stephen GrahamRoss KearneyNorthampton9817
10thRS2001112Nigel PepperdineDiana PepperdineStaunton Harold111122
11thPhantom1400Jim Hopton Shustoke141024
12thPhantom1Peter Smith Shustoke161228
13thSolo5642Barrie Woodhall Shustoke151530
14thPhantom1111Brian Webley Shustoke171431
15thSolo5474Malcolm Coombs Shustoke10DNC32
16thPhantom1123Tim Marden Shustoke191332
17thMirror69035Stuart Sutcliffe Shustoke12DNC34
18thLaser161552Andrew Ward Shustoke181634
19thMirror70025Brian Nicholson Shustoke13DNC35
20thLaser170584Keith Hardisty Shustoke201737
21stMirror70572Fred Briscoe ShustokeDNSDNC44

Related Articles

Shustoke Gauntlet preview
All set for the event in the West Midlands This year Shustoke Sailing Club will once again be hosting its annual Gauntlet event on Sunday 12th March 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands. Posted on 5 Mar Severn Trent Sailing Regatta preview
At Shustoke Sailing Club on 10th May Severn Trent will be running the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta this year to support the charity WaterAid. Shustoke Sailing Club will be hosting the event to be held on Wednesday 10 May 2017. Posted on 12 Feb Shustoke Gauntlet to be held on 12th March
Annual event in the West Midlands This year Shustoke Sailing Club will once again be hosting its annual Gauntlet event on Sunday 12th March 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands. Posted on 1 Feb GP14s at Shustoke
Midland Bell Series event The annual GP14 Open was held at Shustoke Sailing Club on the 7th May, as part of the Midland Bell race series for 2016. Bright sunshine was enjoyed by all 15 boats for the three 60 minute races that took place Posted on 9 May 2016 Shustoke Gauntlet 2015
A close battle Competitors arriving for the 2015 Shustoke Gauntlet on Saturday 14th March were greeted by bacon sandwiches and a perfect 10 knot breeze forecast to be steady throughout the day. Posted on 19 Mar 2015 GJW Direct Belle Isle double header
Larks race at Shustoke and South Staffs The forecast was right, sunny weather and force 4/5 conditions guaranteed to blow the winter cobwebs away. Posted on 20 Mar 2014 The 2014 Lark season kicks off!
Double header at Shustoke & South Staffs This year has a lot to offer on the Calendar. We are off to Carnac for the first international event with 4 other classes. We have new laminate sails within the fleet and of course we have a National Championships in the South West. Bring on Penzance! Posted on 10 Mar 2014 GJW Direct Lark Belle Isle at Shustoke
Very moist and shifty winds Very moist and shifty winds met the Lark fleet at Shustoke, which was in great contrast to the previous weekend's outing at Hayling. Posted on 14 Oct 2013 Larks at Shustoke this Sunday
GJW Direct Lark Belle Isle Series continues Following a rather cold and frozen start to the year we had to reschedule the Shustoke open and so here we are. The GJW Direct Belle Isle Open Meeting will be held on Sunday 13th October. Posted on 10 Oct 2013 Laser Midland Grand Prix Round 17
Penultimate event of the 2013 season at Shustoke Round 17 and the penultimate event of the 2013 Laser Midland Grand Prix (sponsored by Wildwind and Rooster Sailing) was held at Shustoke Sailing Club on Sunday 22nd October. Posted on 26 Sep 2013

Upcoming Events

Shustoke Sailing Club Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke Sailing Club- 25 Mar Shustoke Sailing Club Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke Sailing Club- 18 Jun Shustoke Sailing Club Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke Sailing Club- 25 Jun Shustoke Sailing Club Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke Sailing Club- 16 Sep Shustoke Sailing Club Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke Sailing Club- 24 Sep Shustoke Sailing Club Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke Sailing Club- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy