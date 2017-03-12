Please select your home edition
RS300 Magic Marine Winter Championship at South Cerney Sailing Club

by Steve Bolland today at 11:12 am 11-12 March 2017

What a wonderfully welcoming club South Cerney is. Nestled within the Cotswold Water Park it is based on one of 150 lakes in the vicinity. Luckily we had been provided with good directions to the correct one so we didn't trouble the kayakers and water skiers on the other lakes nearby.

There was a degree of excitement a week earlier with the forecast showing gusts of over 40 knots. On Saturday we actually had 8 knots with gusts well up to about 10 and on Sunday we had nothing at all. Well done Windguru (other weather guess providers are available). More excitement on Saturday morning after it transpired that we were going to have a female racing in the fleet for the first time in a very long stretch indeed. That she was the wife of another owner matters not one jot – more on this later.

Furthest travelled was Alistair 'Storky' McLaughlin, from Prestwick. I don't know why he's called Storky either. Anyway, the point is he was OCS in the first race. 400 miles and a six-hour drive is a long way to sit out the first race. But being Scottish this was not the worst thing to happen that day – more on this later.

The boring bit is that the first race was won by Steve Bolland (Bristol Corinthian) followed by Steve Sallis (Hykeham) and Alastair Wood (Bough Beech) proving that the oldies still have it, if ever they had it in the first place. The interesting bit is that Emily Watson (Bowmoor) sailing a borrowed RS300 for pretty much the first time, and incidentally having had to go home to pick up her kit so last minute was the offer of the boat, beat hubby Paul (also of Bowmoor obviously). I'm just checking the results while I'm writing this and it was by quite a few places too. That's probably enough Paul-baiting for a while, but more on this later.

Emily Watson during the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle
Emily Watson during the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle

Race two was shaping up to be a close three-way battle between the two Steves and Storky until the latter's "never say win" attitude kicked in and a coming together with Watson (Paul) at one of the windward marks pegged him back momentarily. He still has it though and fought back into third at the finish behind Steve 1 and Steve 2.

More excitement in the final race (though we didn't know it at the time as we were still looking forward to the forecast storm on Sunday) when there was a general recall. I presume Storky was involved somewhere – he normally is. Ian Clark (Warsash) went right in a big way on the first beat to lead the fleet round, an interesting tactic seeing that left had paid on every other beat, but sometimes fortune favours the brave (and reckless). At the finish though it was Bolland, McLaughlin and Sallis.

And that was it. A quick turnaround in the shower, a quick stop at the bar and it was down to the serious business of watching the Calcutta Cup. Storky wisely kept his head down and kept his humour. Actually he's not that interested in rugby, not unlike the Scottish team really. OK, I'll leave it there as we're heading up to Scotland for the Nationals later in the year and I don't want a price on my head.

I mentioned earlier what a welcoming club South Cerney is. It's worth coming for the curry alone – 10 different home-cooked dishes on Saturday night, all for a tenner. Fabulous. I still think they're going to need a bigger oven for the Albacore Inlands next month though. Just sayin'.

Come Sunday morning and the lake looked like a millpond – a millpond with no wind. Despite waiting the wind didn't materialise. Big cheers all round at the prize giving for the first lady – at least one member of the Watson family walked away with a prize.

Steve Bolland wins the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle
Steve Bolland wins the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle

Emily Watson finishes as 1st Lady in the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle
Emily Watson finishes as 1st Lady in the RS300 Winter Championship at South Cerney - photo © David Whittle

Next up, Sprint Champs at Rutland on 22-23 April. That's St. George's Day on the Sunday – what antics will Storky get up to then?

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3Pts
1stSteve Bolland411Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club1113
2ndSteve Sallis476Hykeham Sailing Club2237
3rdRichard Le Mare555Notts County Sailing Club47415
4thAlistair Mclaughlin490Prestwick Sailing Club163221
5thAlastair Wood422Bough Beech Sailing Club361221
6thRichard Hargreaves373Stewartby WSC69621
7thRob Jones480Warsash Sailing Club95822
8thIan Clark527Warsash Sailing Club108523
9thJohn Charles384Leigh‑on‑Sea Sailing Club512724
10thPaul Watson7‑4Bowmoor Sailing Club1141025
11thPete Ellis500Stewartby WSC810927
12thEmily Watson337Bowmoor Sailing Club7111129
13thBob Peak352Alton Water Sports Centre12151340
14thGary Morris318South Cerney Sailing Club13131440
15thDan Cowin347Burghfield14141644

Related Articles

An RS300 Christmas Poem
The 2016 season in verse Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake
Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake
After a busy season the fleet now look back
On which of the sailors was top of the pack Posted on 21 Dec 2016 RS300 End of Season Championship
Small turnout on a bitingly cold weekend This year, the RS End of Seasons moved from their usual home at Datchet, to Rutland Water. The RS300 fleet got a typically small turnout of just 4; Tim Keen, Rob Jones, Paul Watson, and Harry McVicar. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 RS300 Inlands at Hykeham
Final Magic Marine GP Series event The RS300 Inland Championship and Magic Marine Grand Prix final event were held at Hykeham SC over the weekend of 22-23 October. 18 visitors joined 6 home boats for the event. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 RS300 Nationals Runners & Riders - The Verdict
Was our crystal ball-gazing up to the mark? The RS300 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals is done and dusted for another year and we enjoyed a fantastic welcome from Exe SC. The forecast before the event wasn't wrong and the event was predominantly a breezy affair. Posted on 29 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 RS300 Nationals at Exe overall
Steve Bolland wraps up the championship As expected, Exe SC lived up to its reputation for friendliness and efficiency – many thanks to the enormous effort put in by the large number of volunteers. Major thanks to sponsors Volvo and Noble Marine, plus the Boatyard at Beer and Geeta's Foods. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 RS300 Nationals at Exe day 1
A challenging way to start the event! The forecast for the four days of the event has been changing on a daily basis over the last week so it really should have come as no surprise when the weather, itself, couldn't make its mind up what it wanted to do on day one. Posted on 9 Sep 2016 RS300 Nationals Runners & Riders
With crystal ball firmly in hand The medium range forecast for the Volvo Noble Marine RS300 Nationals at Exe SC from 8-11 September looks frightening, which throws up all sorts of questions... Just how big will those waves be? Who'll hold it together downwind? Will we sail at all? Posted on 6 Sep 2016 RS300s at Abersoch Dinghy Week 2016
Great venue, wind and company Abersoch delivers again. Great venue, wind and company made for a most enjoyable week's sailing. Three RS300s formed part of a 22 strong mixed single handed fleet including a wide range of boats from Musto Skiffs to Byte CIIs. Posted on 24 Aug 2016 Magic Marine RS300 Grand Prix at Sheffield Viking
Day 1 of the Northern Double Header The first day of the 'Northern Double Header' event was held at Sheffield Viking Sailing Club, before the fleet departed for Glossop on the Sunday. Posted on 23 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS300 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
