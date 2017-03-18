Your RS600s need you!

by Lee Bratley today at 10:28 am

It has been a busy old time for the RS600 class during the last few months with a real buzz being created around the resurgence of these spectacular dinghies.

We have a new committee in place, renewed support from RS and a terrific partnership with the Boatyard at Beer, our builder and supplier.

There's a real energy on our facebook group with lots of advice, tips and comedy videos all there to help to de-mystify these incredible boats.

What we need now though, is you!

The RS600 numbers are building rapidly and, with 2nd hand boats currently at around £1000 ready to 'tow-and-go', the class is proving to be a popular way to indulge in some fast (and wet!) single-handed, adrenaline-filled, skifftastic fun.

However, the currently keen prices have seen boats snapped up very quickly, leading to something of a supply shortage. So if you or any of your friends have an RS600 lurking somewhere, now is the time to get it back on the water - or let us know of any boats for sale and we'll try and find new owners for your craft.

Get in touch with class chairman Ian Montague here with any information about available boats.

Support from RS via Association membership includes various discount offers on insurance, the RS Sailing Store and more, so any new or existing 600 pilots should take a look and join us in the club here (the wine bottle holders are proving especially popular!).

A resurgent high-performance boat, enthusiasm amongst the sailors and a desire to work together on developing the class all adds up to something to get involved in, so dig out your boats and join us for plenty of action through 2017.

2017 RS600 Calendar: