Ronstan Tasar Victorian Championship at Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club

by Chris Payne today at 7:26 am 11-13 March 2017
(l-r) Alistair Murray (Ronstan Representative), Jeremy Elmslie, Chris Dance and Dave Taylor (TAV President) © Sarah McCully

With Tropical Cyclone Blanche dissipating over northern Western Australia, Sorrento on Port Phillip was blessed with beautiful sailing weather for the whole weekend. The fleet included the current Tasar State Champion/National Champion/World Champion (all different boats) plus dual Olympian, Krystal Weir and previous Tasar World Champions Rob & Nicole Douglass and Rick Longbottom along with other World Champions such as Glenn Collings and a host of National and State Champions from Tasars and other classes.

Day 1 set the scene with the temperature in the high 20's and a 10 to 16 knot steady Southerly to South Easterly blowing across the course. Both Chris Dance/Jeremy Elmslie and Rob & Nicole showed why they were current champions and shared the wins between them and ended up with Rob/Nicole 1 point ahead of Chris/Jeremy.

Day 2 started very differently with a 30 knot Easterly blowing across the course, but by the time the fleet launched it was 15 knots and dropping. The first two races were sailed in light conditions and saw a mix up of the points, except for Chris/Jeremy who ended with two second places. Daryl and Michelle Stone from Albury sailing in the newest Tasar in Australia, showed their talent to win the difficult 2nd race. The fleet broke for lunch as the wind stopped, and again a lovely southerly came in for the afternoon race. Current State Champions Heather Macfarlane/ Chris Payne won this race to put some pressure on the leaders, but Chris/Jeremy went into the last day with a 6 point buffer over Rob & Nicole.

Day 3 looked like a day on the beach due to no wind, but by the time the fleet had to launch, a nice SE was filling in. Two races were held in a breeze building from 10 knots to 15 by the end. In the first race Heather/Chris won, Glenn & Vanessa Collings were 2nd and Rob/Nic were 3rd. Chris/Jeremy had their worst race for the series with a hard fought 5th. This set the scene for the final race with Heather/Chris needing to win with Chris/Jeremy 5th or worse, and Rob/Nic only 1 point behind.

Final race was in perfect conditions and class stalwarts Mike Paynter/ Kim Paynter (Super Grand Masters) won followed closely by the other class stalwarts Alistair Murray/ Tracey Murray. Alistair and Mike have done numerous Tasar state titles together and won a Tasar Nationals 25 years ago and showed they have not lost any of their skills. Chris/ Jeremy kept a close watch on Chris/ Heather which sealed the overall win for them, and Rob/ Nicole finished a strong second overall.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewBoat NameSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1DANCE ChrisJEREMEY ElmslieDoppio2858MSC1142245DNC19
2DOUGLASS RobDOUGLASS NicoleChukkel2710JBSC2216‑1453423
3MACFARLANE HeatherPAYNE ChrisSMAC2883BRYC & SYC64511211‑1530
4COLLINGS GlennCOLLINGS VanessaFar Out2852SBSC55983‑102739
5SLY JamesHAYNES ChelseaIndecisive2954 10311372‑18642
6PAYNTER MichaelPAYNTER KimPeregrine2950McCYC7716‑244314152
7WEIR KrystalGOSS KateA little wicked2703SYC31277‑19671052
8STONE DarylSTONE MichelleARTwork2961ADFSA & AWYC914617179‑2463
9O'BRIEN MurrayFRENCH DavidYUUGE2642McCYC8‑20105181711574
10DAVIES PeterLEHTONEN‑DAVIES PiaAnother Roady2911BSC & GRSC146316111115‑2076
11RILEY AlanPEDICINI PatMaybe2760McYC1215813108‑201480
12LONGBOTTOM RickRUUS‑ATKINSON KristiPuzzle2900RANSA & CYC15111312813‑221284
13RATCLIFFE GaryRATCLIFFE RobynRatz2874GRSC218214524‑27386
14MURRAY AlistairMURRAY TraceyAl Capitan2941SYC19‑21171021910288
15WALKER BenWOODS ClareBoogie Time!2953BSC221012BFD321248100
16GREEN ChrisGREEN MandyOn Edge2790RGYC1319189‑2016169100
17THOMPSON ChasTHOMPSON LorraineLoddon Calling2924CCSC1717219‑33231213103
18BROWN MichaelBROWN MylesFunny As2928BYC1116141415‑221717104
19CREAK TonyCREAK JulieThe "AntzPantz"2769RGYC‑241319231719816115
20ELMSLIE DavidPOTTER PhilipHelter Skelter2SYC49UFDBFD9142323120
21MARTIN RossMARTIN NatashaWindfix2788SBSC201815181615‑2518120
22HOFFMAN MatthewHOFFMAN LeanneFusion2782McYC18‑27202113212119133
23MARTIN AndrewMARTIN Imogen/AureliaWaimukabout2617SBSC282423‑33625627139
24STREATER BernSTREATER Sarah2SheepStations2853GRSC2623272022DNC1311142
25HART DavidMORISON JackieLizard2914SPASC‑2722221527182421149
26PEDICINI CaryBANGE JacquiWater Rat2854WYC25262611‑34201925152
27TAYLOR DavidMCCULLY SarahHilarious2784SYC222825222326‑3022168
28VINOT BlaiseVINOT KateSail a vie2931HSC2325242526‑272626175
29LOWE GregEVERETT JamesNAIAD2778SBSC30292827‑31282828198
30ROBSON DeanLARY SusanHigh Heels and Sneakers2823SYC‑3330293024312933206
31CRESWELL RobertKEAST ENavy Sailing2548HMAS C293130SCP29‑333131213
32DICKINSON AndrewDICKINSON AndrewBail Up2587MSC3135DNF26UFD292532216
33AHERN SeanM EastonAir Force Sailing2146ADF Sailing‑3432323130303329217
34PARKER MGREENHILL NNavy Sailing 22145HMAS C32DNC313435323230226
35DUNLOP HugoFREEMAN NickLatest Entry2491Med353433282535DNFDNC228
36MILLAR AndrewXX xx27862786 3633‑383236343434239
37RYAN AndrewTHERON MichelleHarmony926BYCDNFDNCDNC352836DNCDNC251

