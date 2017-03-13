Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous - Overall

by Jill Campbell today at 5:05 am 10-13 March 2017

Nilaya, the dominating Reichel/Pugh design, was presented the Loro Piana Prize: Boat International Media Trophy for overall victory at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous.

It is the second consecutive year and third time in the past four years that the 111-footer has won the trophy at the seventh annual regatta presented by Italian luxury brand Loro Piana and co-organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and Boat International Media. Built by Baltic Yachts, Nilaya won all three races in Class A by an average of more than 6 minutes.

"It comes down to good management and, of course, a great owner," said tactician Bouwe Bekking. "Without a great owner you can't put a good team together and he puts a lot of emphasis on good team work. It's a combination of a couple of pros, a lot of friends, and a lot of history; we've been sailing together for nearly seven years now.

"The boat likes the medium to medium-heavy conditions we had this week," Bekking said. "The boat was well prepared. The owner bought all new sails. It just went well, the whole week."

Nilaya also won the Loro Piana Cup for winning Class A, as did the 38m P2 in Class B, the Swan 90 Freya in Class C and the 60m Perseus^3 in Class D.

P2 Class B Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
P2 Class B Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

With a brisk wind of 13 to 20 knots propelling the 17 yachts around the 23-nautical-mile course set about the Sir Francis Drake Channel, P2 won its final race showdown with Ganesha to capture Class B.

The two were tied on points heading into today's finale, but the P2 crew signalled their intention to take no prisoners this morning when they fired their cannon-a 39-inch barrel, 2-inch bore armament that was captured from the French frigate Le Medee in 1801-upon leaving the YCCS dock. When they fired it again after finishing, everyone in ear shot knew the job had been done.

"The cannon has become our signature move," said Tony Rey, the tactician. "The poor fellow who has to fire the cannon has the hardest job because you don't want to misfire. But we had a great race with Ganesha, it seems it always comes down between us. Matt Humphries and the guys on Ganesha are incredible competitors. We like to think we're getting better and better at sailing P2. We all take pride in getting on the podium here. It's a big deal."

Don MacPherson's Freya also captured its second consecutive class victory and third in the last four years, winning all three races in Class C by an average of more than 5 minutes.

Freya Class C Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Freya Class C Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

"It was a fantastic week, we did well because we're a crew," said MacPherson. "It was really good racing and we made very few mistakes. I attribute our success to the crew, they did a great job."

For MacPherson and crew it was their fifth consecutive victory in the past year. They started winning at last year's Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta, continued at the St. Barth's Bucket last year, then won the Rolex Swan Cup last September in Sardinia and finally the Rolex Swan Cup last week in Virgin Gorda.

MacPherson is no different than Nilaya's owner; there's always a new sail to purchase. "The new sail this week was the yellow A2 spinnaker. I think it was a great sail for us. We sailed quite well downwind," said MacPherson.

In Class D the 60m Perseus^3 completed its first class victory with a come-from-behind win. Perseus^3 suffered a problem with its roller furling system that prevented the crew from using the large headsail for half of the race's upwind work. The crew was able to get the issue sorted out in time to score a 45-second win over Action, the new 123-footer from Dykstra Naval Architects and built by Royal Huisman.

Perseus^3 Class D Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Perseus^3 Class D Winners at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

At the final awards Action, helmed by Olympic medallist Shirley Robertson with Volvo Ocean Race winner Ian Walker calling tactics, was presented the British Virgin Islands Trophy for best newcomer to the event.

All winners were heartily cheered by their peers at the final awards presentation, signalling a fantastic end to another successful Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous.

"The Loro Piana Superyacht regattas represent one of the highlights on both sides of the Atlantic and these last four days have been incredible," said YCCS Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo. "Here we have such a range of boats, from the smallest at 23 metres to the largest at 60 metres. We also have classic designs such as Wild Horses, to new boats, such as the Swan 115 Shamanna. I want to thank our title sponsor Loro Piana for supporting us and the owners who make all of this possible. I look forward to seeing you in June in Porto Cervo and in 2018 back here in Virgin Gorda."

In its 50th anniversary year, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda racing calendar continues in May in Porto Cervo with the Audi Italian Sailing League and the Mediterranean edition of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta.

More information on the event website.

Related Articles

Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 2
Circumnavigation of Virgin Gorda highlight The second day of racing at the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the fleet of 17 superyachts circumnavigate Virgin Gorda. Posted on 13 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 1
Splendid start in Porto Cervo The first day of the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the race committee send the fleet on a twisting and turning tour of nearly 30 nautical miles about the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Posted on 12 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean overall
Freya and Cuordileone reign supreme After four fun-filled days of racing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's Caribbean home in Virgin Gorda, Don Macpherson's Swan 90 Freya and Leonardo Ferragamo's ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone have been crowned champions of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2017. Posted on 6 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 3
Leaders hold firm heading into final race day Race Day Three of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean brought more of the same sunny and breezy conditions that have characterised the week so far in Virgin Gorda as well as custom courses for the assembled fleet of Nautor's Swan yachts. Posted on 5 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 2
Freya and Cuordileone hang tight After a stunning start to proceedings at the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean yesterday, the fleet of Nautor's Swan yachts gathered in Virgin Gorda for the event enjoyed equally exciting conditions as they completed today's round-the-island race. Posted on 4 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 1
Freya and Cuordileone enjoy perfect start Bright, blustery conditions and plenty of breeze made the first race day of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2017 one to remember. The fleet took to the starting line just off Necker Island this morning as scheduled. Posted on 3 Mar A variegated flock visits Virgin Gorda
For the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean The Rolex Swan Cup has been attracting fleets of Nautor's Swan boats to the iconic yachting haven of Porto Cervo, Sardinia since 1980. Posted on 2 Mar RORC Caribbean 600: A Totally Unique Race
The largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean The 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 27 Feb Full International Maxi Association calendar
With new events for 2017 Another busy year lies ahead for the International Maxi Association, the body which for more than 30 years has represented the interests of maxi boat owners from around the world. Posted on 27 Feb 50th Anniversaary Year for YCCS
New commitment to the environment announced Founded in 1967, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) this year celebrates its first 50 years of existence. Posted on 25 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy