Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge Sailing Club
Exposure Lights X2 search light
Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Alexis Dogilewski today at 6:34 pm 11-12 March 2017
Vernon Stratton Trophy prize winners © Alexis Dogilewski

The Illusions had very mixed weather for the regatta run in Bembridge Harbour on the 11th and 12th March. The Saturday it was foggy with very little visibility 100-150 metres. However there was a reasonable good wind blowing 7-10 knots in the vicinity of ESE and SSE.

There were 12 boats out including Mark Downer in his brand new build with dreadnought camouflage taches. I assume this is to avoid the line caller's keen eye. New sails with No 164. But alas the leech line was deemed to be too tight which handicapped his performance with 4-3-3. His wife Jo also in a new boat no longer pink but white with a go faster red stripe down the side. Steve Warren Smith also had a new livery of sails made but the sail maker had the correct 146 on the starboard side and had inverted the 6 and 4 on the Port side.

Bruce Huber had a brilliant day in the fog winning all three races with Philip Bown on 2-2-5 meaning he was lying second at the end of Saturday's racing on one point advantage in front of Mark Downer.

On Sunday the weather was less difficult on the eyes but was grey with a constant drizzle. The wind was more fickle fluctuating between WNW and NNE between 4-7 knots. Mark Downer discarded his new sails and reverted to his old number 124. This worked extremely well and he was blessed with 1-1-1 but the damage had been done on the day before.

Bruce Huber only needed to do better than 3-3-3 to win the regatta which he did with 2-3-2 winning the Vernon Stratton Memorial Trophy for 2017 on 7 points with Mark Downer 2nd on 10 points and Philip Bown 3rd on 19 points.

Overall Results:

1. 101, Bruce Huber 1-1-1 2-3-2, 7pts
2. 164, Mark Downer 4-3-3-1-1-1, 10pts
3. 130, Philip Bown 2-2-5-5-5-7, 19pts
4. 146, Steve W-Smith 8-7-2-4-2-9, 23pts
5. 163, Jo Downer 3-8-8-3-6-5, 25pts
6. 135, Alastair S-Cole 9-6-10-6-4-3, 28pts
7. 153, Philip Russell 7-11-7-8-7-6, 35pts
8. 12, Robin Ebsworth 11-9-6-7-9-8, 39pts
9. 149, Andy Christie 10-12-11-9-8-4, 42pts

Next weekend 18/19th March the Illusion National Championships Entries to Jo Downer.

