The Ultimate Optimist Race celebrating 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy

by Gabriella Southwell today at 3:38 pm 1 August 2017
The WPNSA will host the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships © Nick Dempsey Photography / RYA

IOCA UK announces it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy.

To be held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, this invitation only event will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Optimist, first designed in 1947. Those battling it out for the ultimate glory in an optimist dinghy will be past National Optimist Champions, Olympic sailors, Optimist coaches and the top current sailors.

Race organiser Chris Evans explained: "The Optimist boat and Optimist events are the starting point for many sailing stars and 85% of Olympic sailing champions worldwide. In celebration of this special anniversary, we want to capture the spirit of fun, friendship and fierce competition within the Optimist class. Anyone could win the race, whatever their size or age!"

The Champion of Champions race is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1st August, following racing that day.

The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships take place from 29 July - 4 August 2017 and will welcome over 400 sailors and their families from across the UK and rest of the world.

