Latest Ezeedon drysuit from Typhoon International

by Marina Johnson today at 12:32 pm

Putting on a drysuit just got a whole lot easier with Typhoon International's Ezeedon drysuit.

The Ezeedon suit is part of Typhoon's new 2017 range and is the perfect choice for dinghy, kayak and general watersports use.

Its revolutionary feature is a unique curved front entry zip system which sits higher on the body, maximising ease of movement, comfort and speed at which to don.

The Typhoon Ezeedon is manufactured using unique extremely durable and abrasion resistant QuadPly fabric, which is fully breathable and completely waterproof. It has Glideskin neck and wrist seals which are designed to eliminate water ingress and withstand the effects of salt water and UV damage.

The sculpted body panels, pre-bent arms and legs and elasticated waist maximise flexibility for movement. Added protection comes in the form of reinforced knees and seat, integral fabric socks and braces.

Like all Typhoon's products the Ezeedon is manufactured to the highest of standards as demonstrated by the three-year water tight warranty.

To find your nearest stockist call a member of the Typhoon team on +44 (0)1642 486 104.

RRP: £399 inc VAT (adult mens & womens fit) £329 inc VAT (junior fit)

www.typhoon-int.co.uk