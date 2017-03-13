Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Latest Ezeedon drysuit from Typhoon International

by Marina Johnson today at 12:32 pm 13 March 2017

Putting on a drysuit just got a whole lot easier with Typhoon International's Ezeedon drysuit.

The Ezeedon suit is part of Typhoon's new 2017 range and is the perfect choice for dinghy, kayak and general watersports use.

Its revolutionary feature is a unique curved front entry zip system which sits higher on the body, maximising ease of movement, comfort and speed at which to don.

The Typhoon Ezeedon is manufactured using unique extremely durable and abrasion resistant QuadPly fabric, which is fully breathable and completely waterproof. It has Glideskin neck and wrist seals which are designed to eliminate water ingress and withstand the effects of salt water and UV damage.

The sculpted body panels, pre-bent arms and legs and elasticated waist maximise flexibility for movement. Added protection comes in the form of reinforced knees and seat, integral fabric socks and braces.

Like all Typhoon's products the Ezeedon is manufactured to the highest of standards as demonstrated by the three-year water tight warranty.

To find your nearest stockist call a member of the Typhoon team on +44 (0)1642 486 104.

RRP: £399 inc VAT (adult mens & womens fit) £329 inc VAT (junior fit)

www.typhoon-int.co.uk

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy