Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier at the WPNSA

by Olly Perkins today at 9:33 am 11-12 March 2017
Returning as the fog clears slightly during the Laser Qualifier in Weymouth © Olly Perkins

A total of 156 sailors took part in the UK Laser Association World and European Qualifier held in Weymouth. On the first day sailing was out of the harbour and there was about 12 knots of wind and quite choppy conditions.

The Standards and the 4.7s started their races but the Radials had a general recall and then thick fog meant they were unable to start. The rest of the day was abandoned due to visibility being down to a couple of hundred metres.

On the second day the racing was postponed for just over an hour due to lack of wind although all classes managed three races in the harbour when about 10 knots of breeze filled in.

Overall Elliot Hanson won the Standards with 4 points, in second was Alex Mills with 10 points and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini came third. Georgina Povall won the Radials in a fleet of 85, in second was Ali Young and in third was Jon Emmett. In the 4.7s Matt Beck won on countback with Oliver Sturley in second.

