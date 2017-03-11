Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Girton Sailing Club

Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Girton © Tony Bleasdale Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Girton © Tony Bleasdale

by Tony Bleasdale today at 7:22 am

16 sailors were greeted by a better than forecast force 2-3 Southerly for the first start. The fleet had sailors from far and near with Paul Moreton (Llandudno SC) and Steve Mitchell (Porthpean SC) the epic journeymen.

Steve and Alan Bishop were officiating and set a short line for the first beat in front of the club house, providing a comfortable spectacle for the onlookers.

The fleet started in good order and Matt Biggs led around the windward mark with Tim Hand in pursuit. Paul Undrell was in touch in third after a good start followed by Paul Moreton in 4th.

By the end of the first lap Tim Hand had judged the downwind shifts well to take the lead with Matt Biggs just a few lengths behind. These two had opened up a gap on Paul Moreton in third and Tom Chadfield who had worked through into fourth position.

Tim held on in the moderating breeze to take the win, Matt Biggs just a few lengths behind but by the finish these two had opened a leg on third boat Paul Moreton closely followed by Tom Chadfield in fourth. Paul Undrell held local sailor Keith Johnson off for fifth place.

RACE 2 After a good lunch all the sailors set sail again in a gentle and moderating force 2. The wind direction had stayed fairly constant and so the course stayed the same.

Tim Hand and Matt Biggs got the best start from the port end. Matt Biggs had broke away by the end of the first lap with Tim Hand in second leading a small group,led by Paul Moreton following closely in third and Tom Chadfield chasing in fourth.

Through the second lap Tim steadily gained on Matt, and these two were well clear of Paul Undrell who had broke through into third in the ever more testing light wind conditions.

At the shortened course, the committee boat having motored up to the windward mark, Tim snatched first place from Matt with Paul Undrell holding the main fleet off to take third.

RACE 3 The final race was briefly delayed whilst the committee boat repositioned to leeward of the wind, which had abated to force 1.

Matt and Tim again led off on starboard from the port side of the course with the same dogfight in light conditions for lap one with the fleet following closely behind. Paul Moreton pulled through to lead Tim with David Scott in third having broke through, apparently taking advantage when Tom Chadfield coaxed Matt Biggs and the fleet the long way around to mark number 3.

The testing light wind beat on lap 2 resulted in many position changes but Tim Hand showed his quality to eventually establish a clear lead over Matt Biggs who had also sailed well to regain second place. David Scott was relishing the light conditions to vie with Paul Moreton for third down the last long run, but Paul clinched third by the last mark. Tom Chadfield came in in fifth a few lengths ahead of Paul Undrell.

Overall Tim Hand took the win with Matt Biggs in second and Paul Moreton in third. Serina Stewardson took the ladies prize with a good showing in 12th beating local Supernova lady, Joanne Daubney sailing in her first open meeting.

Girton SC sailor, Keith Johnson was first mark 1 and a creditable 6th overall.

Overall Results: