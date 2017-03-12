Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear New Thermalite 2.5mm Top
Lennon Racewear New Thermalite 2.5mm Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series - Overall

by Michele Kennelly today at 7:16 am 12 March 2017

All 3 fleets left the marina under blue skies and bright sunshine in Kinsale this morning for the final day of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. A nice breeze of 7 – 9 knots was blowing from the west and it looked like all would have a great day's racing. However Mother Nature was playing with the fleets today and before the first race was over conditions had changed dramatically. A squall passed through which peaked at 24 knots and resulted in many of the Topper and Mixed Dinghy fleets capsizing.

In the Mixed Dinghy fleet Micheal O'Suilleabhain and Michael Carroll in the 420 took line honours in the first race but a very strong performance by Tom Good in a Laser 4.7 meant that he took 1st on corrected time. Sean Collins in a Laser Radial was 3rd and Chris Baker in a full rig Laser came 4th. The 2nd race started with the wind blowing 14 – 16 knots and the Race Officer, John Stallard, made the decision to shorten the race rather than risk losing it completely if the wind continued to build. The 420 took line honours again but were unable to pull away from the Lasers sufficiently and Sean in the Radial came 1st on corrected time, Micheal and Michael in the 420 came 2nd and Tom came 3rd in the 4.7. The third race was very challenging for all on the water. Micheal and Michael in the 420 sailed a great race to finish 4 minutes ahead of the fleet which secured them 1st, Tom in the 4.7 came 2nd and Sean in the Radial was 3rd. Micheal and Michael had done enough to win the series with Sean Collins 2nd and Sean Murphy 3rd.

<

Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward
Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward
>

The Topper fleet showed great stamina and resilience today. Unfortunately the squall resulted in 2 boats retiring from the first race. Dorothy Matthews took line honours with Maeve Buckley 2nd and Francesca Lewis 3rd. This resulted in the series being wide open. In the second race Maeve managed to pull ahead and take 1st with Dorothy 2nd and Francesca 3rd. By now the Topper fleet were very wet and cold and so the decision was taken to send them home. Maeve had done enough to take the title and receive the new Destiny Topper trophy, kindly presented to the club by Bruce & June Matthews. Francesca had sailed a very steady series and was 2nd with Emer Heery 3rd.

17 Squibs sailed today with the title there for the taking. In the first race most of the fleet opted to get out of the ebbing tide and go up the left side of the course. Pulpo, Commodore Tom Roche & Finbarr O'Regan opted for the right side and this looked like it would pay off until the main halyard popped out and they lost ground. Allegro, Colin Dunne & Rob Gill, were rock steady on the runs, despite the challenging conditions, and this consolidated their lead giving them a 1st. Purfling, Barry Ryan & Donal Small came 2nd and Viking Gold, Jeff & Claire Cochrane 3rd. The second race saw Allegro round the windward mark in the lead and they held on to take another 1st. Breakaway, David Matthews & Elizabeth Bond, put in a very strong performance and took 2nd with Sensation, Denis & Brid Cudmore 3rd.

Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward
Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward

By now the conditions were causing gear failure and fatigue and only 11 boats started the final race. On the first run 5 squibs arrived to the leeward mark together. Unfortunately Breakaway had to retire on the second beat. Allegro and Fuggles, Jeff Condell & Eoghan O'Mahony, were leading the fleet on the final beat with Sensation close behind. Allegro pulled away on the final run to take 1st and secure the title. Fuggles came in 2nd and Sensation 3rd. This was enough for Sensation to take 2nd overall with Fuggles 3rd.

On behalf of the fleets I would like to thank the following: Osean74 for sponsoring the event, Bruce & June Matthews for providing Destiny as the committee boat & also the perpetual trophies, the huge team of volunteers/rib drivers/mark layers that it takes to run an event like this. Finally thanks to our Race Officer, John Stallard, who provided the fleets with great racing throughout the series often in very challenging conditions.

Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward
Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Fiona Ward

Related Articles

Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 3
Light and flukey conditions frustrate the fleet Light conditions saw a fleet of 29 boats leave KYC Marina and Dinghy Park on Sunday morning for Week 2 of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. No racing took place last week due to 29 knots blowing off Charles Fort. Posted on 21 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 1
29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets 29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats Posted on 9 Feb Entries for Sovereign's Cup go live
At Kinsale Yacht Club on 21-24 June 2017 Entries for Sovereigns' Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June 2017 are now invited on www.sovereignscup.com. This is the 12th Sovereign's Cup and organisers Kinsale Yacht Club are looking forward to welcoming over 100 boats to Kinsale next Summer. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Irish Squib Travellers Trophy 2016
Jeff Condell and Jeff Cochrane worthy winners The Irish Squib Travellers Trophy is awarded to Squibs which travel to the regional and national championships. It is necessary to compete in two regional championships and in the National Championship to qualify to win the trophy. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Inlands at Lough Derg
Entry matches that of the nationals at Kinsale On October 22-23, Squibs from all over Ireland converged on Lough Derg Yacht Club at Dromineer. All in all, the entry of 20 Squibs equalled the Irish Championship in Kinsale a few weeks earlier. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 Squib Last Chance Regatta at Burnham
A foul tide for Foulness The Squib Last Chance Regatta is traditionally held two weeks after the Inland Championships. The event was conceived with the aim of encouraging the travellers to re-launch for the last few weeks of the Autumn Series. Posted on 18 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Kinsale Yacht Club Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale Yacht Club- 26 Aug to 27 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy