Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series - Overall

by Michele Kennelly today at 7:16 am

All 3 fleets left the marina under blue skies and bright sunshine in Kinsale this morning for the final day of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. A nice breeze of 7 – 9 knots was blowing from the west and it looked like all would have a great day's racing. However Mother Nature was playing with the fleets today and before the first race was over conditions had changed dramatically. A squall passed through which peaked at 24 knots and resulted in many of the Topper and Mixed Dinghy fleets capsizing.

In the Mixed Dinghy fleet Micheal O'Suilleabhain and Michael Carroll in the 420 took line honours in the first race but a very strong performance by Tom Good in a Laser 4.7 meant that he took 1st on corrected time. Sean Collins in a Laser Radial was 3rd and Chris Baker in a full rig Laser came 4th. The 2nd race started with the wind blowing 14 – 16 knots and the Race Officer, John Stallard, made the decision to shorten the race rather than risk losing it completely if the wind continued to build. The 420 took line honours again but were unable to pull away from the Lasers sufficiently and Sean in the Radial came 1st on corrected time, Micheal and Michael in the 420 came 2nd and Tom came 3rd in the 4.7. The third race was very challenging for all on the water. Micheal and Michael in the 420 sailed a great race to finish 4 minutes ahead of the fleet which secured them 1st, Tom in the 4.7 came 2nd and Sean in the Radial was 3rd. Micheal and Michael had done enough to win the series with Sean Collins 2nd and Sean Murphy 3rd.

The Topper fleet showed great stamina and resilience today. Unfortunately the squall resulted in 2 boats retiring from the first race. Dorothy Matthews took line honours with Maeve Buckley 2nd and Francesca Lewis 3rd. This resulted in the series being wide open. In the second race Maeve managed to pull ahead and take 1st with Dorothy 2nd and Francesca 3rd. By now the Topper fleet were very wet and cold and so the decision was taken to send them home. Maeve had done enough to take the title and receive the new Destiny Topper trophy, kindly presented to the club by Bruce & June Matthews. Francesca had sailed a very steady series and was 2nd with Emer Heery 3rd.

17 Squibs sailed today with the title there for the taking. In the first race most of the fleet opted to get out of the ebbing tide and go up the left side of the course. Pulpo, Commodore Tom Roche & Finbarr O'Regan opted for the right side and this looked like it would pay off until the main halyard popped out and they lost ground. Allegro, Colin Dunne & Rob Gill, were rock steady on the runs, despite the challenging conditions, and this consolidated their lead giving them a 1st. Purfling, Barry Ryan & Donal Small came 2nd and Viking Gold, Jeff & Claire Cochrane 3rd. The second race saw Allegro round the windward mark in the lead and they held on to take another 1st. Breakaway, David Matthews & Elizabeth Bond, put in a very strong performance and took 2nd with Sensation, Denis & Brid Cudmore 3rd.

By now the conditions were causing gear failure and fatigue and only 11 boats started the final race. On the first run 5 squibs arrived to the leeward mark together. Unfortunately Breakaway had to retire on the second beat. Allegro and Fuggles, Jeff Condell & Eoghan O'Mahony, were leading the fleet on the final beat with Sensation close behind. Allegro pulled away on the final run to take 1st and secure the title. Fuggles came in 2nd and Sensation 3rd. This was enough for Sensation to take 2nd overall with Fuggles 3rd.

On behalf of the fleets I would like to thank the following: Osean74 for sponsoring the event, Bruce & June Matthews for providing Destiny as the committee boat & also the perpetual trophies, the huge team of volunteers/rib drivers/mark layers that it takes to run an event like this. Finally thanks to our Race Officer, John Stallard, who provided the fleets with great racing throughout the series often in very challenging conditions.