Matt Carroll leaving Australian Sailing for Australian Olympic Committee

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:55 am 13 March 2017

Matt Carroll, CEO of Australian Sailing has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee.

Since joining Australian Sailing in November 2014, Matt has led the organisation through its most important governance and management reforms in the sports' history, which will have far reaching impacts on the growth and sustainability of sailing. He has been instrumental in the planning and delivery of the 'One Sailing' organisational reforms including the delivery of a national management structure, based on the agreements with the State and Territory Member Associations.

President of Australian Sailing Matt Allen said Matt's background in sports management was instrumental in securing the 'One Sailing' organisational reforms.

"We congratulate Matt on his new role, he's been a great leader for us during his time at Australian Sailing and the Australian Olympic Committee are fortunate to have him on their team.

"When Matt joined us, he was tasked to develop and execute the plan to deliver a national management structure based on the agreement with State and Territory Member Associations which has been completed. With the management team in place, a strategic plan and national budget delivered, we are in good shape to continue to build for the future," Matt said.

Additionally Matt oversaw the achievements at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016, introduced a National Participation Census and change of name to better embrace all forms of sailing.

Matt leaves Australian Sailing to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee. As an experienced sports administrator with previous roles in Australia, as well as with Japan Rugby and World Cup 2019, his background will hold us in good stead particularly in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020.

The Board of Australian Sailing will move quickly to secure a replacement for Matt and his departure date is to be confirmed.

