Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup - Overall
by Betsy Crowfoot today at 6:42 am
10-12 March 2017
Cal Maritime has logged their sixth win in the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, unseating defending champion College of Charleston, and holding off an enthusiastic challenge by University of South Florida.
Cal Maritime has won the 10th annual Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, after three days of challenging racing in the waters off Point Fermin, defeating
The University of South Florida by a comfortable 3-point lead. The College of Charleston Cougars came in third, with 22 points. Technically, the regatta featured only two days of challenging racing, as no races started on the final day due to fog.
This prestigious intercollegiate invitational regatta pits ten of the top sailing teams from across the US and – for the first time this year – Europe. Team Ireland debuted as the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup's first international team: they finished seventh overall.
Conditions over the three-day regatta were alternately breezy, light winds, with the fleet playing cat-and-mouse with the fog, before being closed out on the final day.
Going into Sunday, five-time champion Cal Maritime had a three-point lead over College of Charleston and University of South Florida, who were tied for second. With the abandonment, final results were awarded owing to head-to-head performance.
The Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup was founded by the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Yacht Club, and the California State University Maritime Academy in 2008 to encourage young men and women to enjoy the benefits of competitive offshore big boat sailing.
The regatta is organized and run by the Los Angeles Yacht Club, who provide accommodations, meals, hosting and events for the visiting teams. Last night's keynote speaker was renowned navigator and world adventurer John Jourdane, who regaled the audience with tales of sailboat races and exploits in all the world's oceans.
Races are held in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation's fleet of identical Catalina 37 sailboats, which provides a level platform that tests the skills and strategies of the seven crew members. It's a rare opportunity for big boat, offshore racing for the college teams, who often race in small one or two-person dinghies, and in protected waters.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Team
|Pts
|1
|California Maritime Academy
|19
|2
|University of South Florida
|22
|3
|College of Charleston
|22
|4
|United States Coast Guard Academy
|32
|5
|Maine Maritime Academy
|32
|6
|University of Southern California
|33
|7
|Team Ireland
|36
|8
|University of California
Santa Barbara
|40
|9
|United States Naval Academy
|42
|10
|Oregon State University
|53
All Podium Results:
|Year
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|2017
|CAL MARITIME
|UNIV SO. FLORIDA
|CHARLESTON
|2016
|CHARLESTON
|CAL MARITIME
|US NAVY
|2015
|CAL MARITIME
|CHARLESTON
|US NAVY
|2014
|CAL MARITIME
|UNIV SO. CAL.
|US NAVY
|2013
|CAL MARITIME
|CHARLESTON
|NY MARITIME
|2012
|CAL MARITIME
|UNIV SO. CAL.
|UC CHANNEL ISL
|2011
|CAL MARITIME
|US NAVY
|UC CHANNEL ISL
|2010
|UNIV SO. CAL.
|CAL MARITIME
|US NAVY
|2009
|MAINE MARITIME
|UNIV SO. CAL.
|UC CHANNEL ISL
|2008
|MAINE MARITIME
|US NAVY
|US NAVY
For complete results and details please visit www.layc.org.