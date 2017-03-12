Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup - Overall

by Betsy Crowfoot today at 6:42 am

Cal Maritime has logged their sixth win in the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, unseating defending champion College of Charleston, and holding off an enthusiastic challenge by University of South Florida.

Cal Maritime has won the 10th annual Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, after three days of challenging racing in the waters off Point Fermin, defeating The University of South Florida by a comfortable 3-point lead. The College of Charleston Cougars came in third, with 22 points. Technically, the regatta featured only two days of challenging racing, as no races started on the final day due to fog.

This prestigious intercollegiate invitational regatta pits ten of the top sailing teams from across the US and – for the first time this year – Europe. Team Ireland debuted as the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup's first international team: they finished seventh overall.

Conditions over the three-day regatta were alternately breezy, light winds, with the fleet playing cat-and-mouse with the fog, before being closed out on the final day.

Going into Sunday, five-time champion Cal Maritime had a three-point lead over College of Charleston and University of South Florida, who were tied for second. With the abandonment, final results were awarded owing to head-to-head performance.

The Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup was founded by the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Yacht Club, and the California State University Maritime Academy in 2008 to encourage young men and women to enjoy the benefits of competitive offshore big boat sailing.

The regatta is organized and run by the Los Angeles Yacht Club, who provide accommodations, meals, hosting and events for the visiting teams. Last night's keynote speaker was renowned navigator and world adventurer John Jourdane, who regaled the audience with tales of sailboat races and exploits in all the world's oceans.

Races are held in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation's fleet of identical Catalina 37 sailboats, which provides a level platform that tests the skills and strategies of the seven crew members. It's a rare opportunity for big boat, offshore racing for the college teams, who often race in small one or two-person dinghies, and in protected waters.

Overall Results:

Pos Team Pts 1 California Maritime Academy 19 2 University of South Florida 22 3 College of Charleston 22 4 United States Coast Guard Academy 32 5 Maine Maritime Academy 32 6 University of Southern California 33 7 Team Ireland 36 8 University of California Santa Barbara 40 9 United States Naval Academy 42 10 Oregon State University 53

All Podium Results:

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 2017 CAL MARITIME UNIV SO. FLORIDA CHARLESTON 2016 CHARLESTON CAL MARITIME US NAVY 2015 CAL MARITIME CHARLESTON US NAVY 2014 CAL MARITIME UNIV SO. CAL. US NAVY 2013 CAL MARITIME CHARLESTON NY MARITIME 2012 CAL MARITIME UNIV SO. CAL. UC CHANNEL ISL 2011 CAL MARITIME US NAVY UC CHANNEL ISL 2010 UNIV SO. CAL. CAL MARITIME US NAVY 2009 MAINE MARITIME UNIV SO. CAL. UC CHANNEL ISL 2008 MAINE MARITIME US NAVY US NAVY

For complete results and details please visit www.layc.org.