Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup - Overall

by Betsy Crowfoot today at 6:42 am 10-12 March 2017

Cal Maritime has logged their sixth win in the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, unseating defending champion College of Charleston, and holding off an enthusiastic challenge by University of South Florida.

Cal Maritime has won the 10th annual Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup regatta, after three days of challenging racing in the waters off Point Fermin, defeating The University of South Florida by a comfortable 3-point lead. The College of Charleston Cougars came in third, with 22 points. Technically, the regatta featured only two days of challenging racing, as no races started on the final day due to fog.

This prestigious intercollegiate invitational regatta pits ten of the top sailing teams from across the US and – for the first time this year – Europe. Team Ireland debuted as the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup's first international team: they finished seventh overall.

Conditions over the three-day regatta were alternately breezy, light winds, with the fleet playing cat-and-mouse with the fog, before being closed out on the final day.

Going into Sunday, five-time champion Cal Maritime had a three-point lead over College of Charleston and University of South Florida, who were tied for second. With the abandonment, final results were awarded owing to head-to-head performance.

The Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup was founded by the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Yacht Club, and the California State University Maritime Academy in 2008 to encourage young men and women to enjoy the benefits of competitive offshore big boat sailing.

The regatta is organized and run by the Los Angeles Yacht Club, who provide accommodations, meals, hosting and events for the visiting teams. Last night's keynote speaker was renowned navigator and world adventurer John Jourdane, who regaled the audience with tales of sailboat races and exploits in all the world's oceans.

Races are held in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation's fleet of identical Catalina 37 sailboats, which provides a level platform that tests the skills and strategies of the seven crew members. It's a rare opportunity for big boat, offshore racing for the college teams, who often race in small one or two-person dinghies, and in protected waters.

Overall Results:

PosTeamPts
1California Maritime Academy19
2University of South Florida22
3College of Charleston22
4United States Coast Guard Academy32
5Maine Maritime Academy32
6University of Southern California33
7Team Ireland36
8University of California Santa Barbara40
9United States Naval Academy42
10Oregon State University53

All Podium Results:

Year1st2nd3rd
2017CAL MARITIMEUNIV SO. FLORIDACHARLESTON
2016CHARLESTON CAL MARITIME US NAVY
2015CAL MARITIME CHARLESTON US NAVY
2014CAL MARITIMEUNIV SO. CAL.US NAVY
2013CAL MARITIMECHARLESTONNY MARITIME
2012CAL MARITIMEUNIV SO. CAL.UC CHANNEL ISL
2011CAL MARITIMEUS NAVYUC CHANNEL ISL
2010UNIV SO. CAL.CAL MARITIMEUS NAVY
2009MAINE MARITIMEUNIV SO. CAL.UC CHANNEL ISL
2008MAINE MARITIMEUS NAVYUS NAVY

For complete results and details please visit www.layc.org.

