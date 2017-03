DINGHY SHOW 2017: The Greatest Show on Earth! We're back from the Dinghy Show and still riding the high! It's always great to get the chance talk to our customers face-to-face and help them with their kit requirements for the coming season.



"Now we have had our injection of Dinghy Show enthusiasm, the rest of the year will be fun fun fun!" Steve Cockerill.



Well done to the show organisers and to everyone who attended. Exhibitors, visitors, friends and family - you guys make our show! PRE-ORDER: SAVE 35% NEW Rooster Race Marks The NEW Rooster Race Marks went down a storm at the Dinghy Show and incase you couldn't make it we have extended our 35% pre-order discount until next Friday 17th March 2017. Get your clubs order in now to save! – with shapes and sizes suitable for all Clubs, Classes and coaches click below to find out more. PRE-ORDER NOW DON'T MISS: Rooster Beanie Giveaway! We are giving you the chance to WIN one of 5 AWESOME Rooster Fleece Lined Beanies. Head over to our Facebook page to find out more and submit your entry before 0900hrs GMT on Wednesday 15th March, 2017 - Good Luck! ENTER NOW VIDEO: YachtsandYachting.com talk with Steve Cockerill "Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes." WATCH NOW THANK YOU: To all our Team Rooster helpers! We were proud to have representatives from our Team of Rooster supported sailors helping us on our stand over the weekend. These youngsters talked confidently and enthusiastically to our customers about the kit they wear as well as assisting behind the till and nailing the sweetie jar! So a big thank you to James Dowrick, Billy, Monique and Ollie Vennis-Ozanne, Dan Perkins, Sam Cooper, Millie and Sam Heeley and Nick Welbourn.