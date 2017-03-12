Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rash Leggings
Rash Leggings
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup - Day 2

by Betsy Crowfoot today at 6:36 am 10-12 March 2017

Cal Maritime edges out Univ. of South Florida

After a nearly two-hour postponement, the thick fog that had shrouded the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup fleet, retreated enough for racing to commence on Day Two of the three-day event.

Gusty breezes of 10 to 15 knots, on a course dappled with fog, made for challenging racing for the seven-person teams from across the US and Europe.

Cal Maritime's steady performance kept them on the top tier of the leaderboard, ousting Friday's leader, the University of South Florida, and College of Charleston; who were tied for second.

But the big news was at the bottom tier. At the conclusion of Friday's races, three teams making their Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup debut – Team Ireland, University of California Santa Barbara, and Oregon State University – had landed at the bottom of the fleet. But Saturday would find them clawing their way up the learning curve. The Santa Barbara Gauchos took an early lead in Race Four and led the fleet around the course, to victory. Team Ireland took two solid thirds. Even the Oregon Beavers gnawed away at the competition, with hard work and tenacity.

Team Ireland's Captain Marcus Ryan said, "We heard about this event through (Cal Maritime Coach) Tyler Wolk, when we were competing against his very competitive American team at the Student Yachting World Cup in La Rochelle, France last year." Based on that experience, Ryan assembled a team of sailors from neighboring colleges in County Cork and Mayo to come to Los Angeles, looking forward to "a highly competitive, enjoyable event"... "and the opportunity to sail in a region where heavy offshore sailing gear isn't a requirement all year round!"

Maine Maritime won Race Five and College of Charleston won Race Six; before sailing was postponed due to advancing fog.

Competition continues Sunday March 12 at 1130AM, for the prestigious Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup; founded in 2008 to encourage young men and women to enjoy the benefits of competitive offshore big boat sailing. The regatta is hosted by the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Yacht Club, and the California State University Maritime Academy. Sailed in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation's fleet of identical Catalina 37 sailboats, it provides a level platform that tests the skills and strategies of the crew members.

Provisional Results after Day 2:

PosTeamPts
1CALIFORNIA MARITIME19
2UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA22
2COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON22
4US COAST GUARD ACADEMY32
4MAINE MARITIME32
6UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA33
7TEAM IRELAND36
8UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SANTA BARBARA40
9U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY42
10OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY53

For complete results and details please visit www.layc.org.

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy