Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Phantom 1318
located in Lymington

Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Wimbleball - Preview

by Ivan Walsh today at 9:23 am 18 March 2017
Breeze and sunshine for the Exmoor Beastie 2014 © Mike Rice / www.fotoboat.com

The Optimum Time Watches Phantom 2017 Southern Travellers Series begins this Saturday at Wimbleball Sailing Club on the picturesque Exmoor National Park in Somerset. Details and NoR can be found on the club website.

Enthusiasm is high and at least treble the attendance of last year is expected with many top helms returning to the class for some heavyweight fun.

Competitors can stay on for the Exmoor Beastie on Sunday for a 3 hour pursuit race and make a weekend of it. Details and NoR again to be found on club website.

Looking forward to seeing a fright of Phantoms!

Related Articles

See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Phantom Eastern Series 2017
Starting at Island Barn on 25th March An exciting series of events has been planned for the Phantom Eastern Series this year with the first meeting being a combined event with the Southern Region at Island Barn. Posted on 1 Mar Phantom Northern Series 2017
Friendly and competitive racing over 7 events With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations. Posted on 26 Feb Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Merlin Rocket and Phantom take the trophies It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday. Posted on 30 Jan Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 3 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Phantom Class Eastern Region 2016 Round-Up
Forty boats compete in the series With the year now drawing to a close plans are being made for next year's events to build upon the popularity of the Phantom in the Eastern Area. Here's a review of the year... Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield
Southern Travellers Series finale The final event of the Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Area Series took place at Burghfield Sailing Club on 3rd December. The event was originally scheduled for the end of October. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 6 Burghfield Sailing Club in Berkshire is in a nice central location for Southern Travellers to get to easily. First start 11am for a day of popular sprint races, hoping for 8 races and the forecast looks good. Posted on 25 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy