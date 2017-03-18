Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Wimbleball - Preview

Breeze and sunshine for the Exmoor Beastie 2014 © Mike Rice / Breeze and sunshine for the Exmoor Beastie 2014 © Mike Rice / www.fotoboat.com

by Ivan Walsh today at 9:23 am

The Optimum Time Watches Phantom 2017 Southern Travellers Series begins this Saturday at Wimbleball Sailing Club on the picturesque Exmoor National Park in Somerset. Details and NoR can be found on the club website.

Enthusiasm is high and at least treble the attendance of last year is expected with many top helms returning to the class for some heavyweight fun.

Competitors can stay on for the Exmoor Beastie on Sunday for a 3 hour pursuit race and make a weekend of it. Details and NoR again to be found on club website.

Looking forward to seeing a fright of Phantoms!