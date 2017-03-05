Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Solo Dinghy Overboom Cover
Rain and Sun Solo Dinghy Overboom Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

National Solos take over the Palace

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 5:45 pm 4-5 March 2017

The National Solo Class Association once again put on a great display at Alexandra Palace over the weekend.

There were three Solos on the NSCA stand, the first, an FRP Winder Mk 1a fitted out with Allen Brothers hardware and owned by Vince Horey.

Tech Stuff

The Winder comes in two underwater shapes, the Mk 1 with minimal rocker and beam for lighter helms and the Mk 2 for the heavier sailor, with more rocker and increased "V" at the bow to promote lift onto the plane. The Mk 1a has a tweaked deck with higher side tanks which promotes a higher helm position when hiking and reduces the likelihood of scooping up water with an over zealous roll tack. The side tanks near the transom also keep the sailor dryer in "all out blasting" mode.

Vince, part of the Allen Brothers team used Allen hardware throughout the boat and chose the medium cut radial laminate P&B sail and the Selden D+ mast. All lines were painstakingly spliced and continuous with elastics to keep them tensioned. The medium cut sail was developed with input from hotshot Mike Sims, who recently finished 2nd in the Noble Marine Winter Championship.

The Winder really has set the benchmark for all FRP builds and there continual development of the class really does much to keep it vibrant.

The second Solo on the stand, a FRP P&B / JP Solo, owned by P&B jockey Oli Wells, was equipped throughout with Harken hardware and sported, no surprises, a P&B radial medium cut laminate sail on the D+. Lightweight Oli recently swapped to the Selden D+ from the Zeta mast.

Background

P&B and John Poulson, an established Solo builder had, some time ago teamed up to produce an FRP hull with very distinctive bow sections which made it instantly recognisable. The very pointed bow was developed to increase speed in chop while maximising water length. This resulted in a Solo that feels very much like it is "on rails" and subsequently fast in a straight line. Ian Pinnell used this hull at the 2013 Hayling Island Nationals and showed glimpses of speed. Fast forward to 2017 and, following the build transferring from "in house" to expert Fireball builder Richard Wagstaff, it is now in production.

The hull on show sported black thwart and capping and heavily non slipped flooring. While the first hull does require some small cosmetic tweaks, the feeling from those that viewed it was very positive. As is to be expected, the fit out by P&B was uncompromising and very detailed. There is also a choice of foil flexibility, an often overlooked tuning option.

Boats of Wood, Men of Steel

The third Solo on the stand was a beautifully presented Gosling Dinghycaft FRP composite, 4803, built in 2008. OK, not all wood but fooled many! This stunning example is the NSCA President's own boat and has been refurbished over the Winter by Cowes based Precision Marine. Simon Watnough uses techniques and products that are more at home on racing yachts including Awlgrip G-line non slip flooring, Durapox 2000 urethane clear varnish and Dupont 2000 red on the topsides. Y+Y even mentioned the Solo in the same article as the Concours winner! Aside from the beautiful finish and unbelievable craftsmanship from builder Kevan Gosling, the boat sported a new North F2 laminate sail on a developed Superspars M7+ and matching B+ boom.

North Sails developed several versions of their P2 cut, the F2 may well stand for "fat" though I prefer "full" as the acronym. This Solo also featured 'Finn' style extra wide hiking straps from Chris Gould's Creation Covers.

Mast Evolution

Superspars need no introduction to the dinghy scene, they are huge in some classes but the fad in the Solo has been the Selden D+.

Superspars' Simon Bevan and the team have been working hard behind the scenes and the M7+ has a choice of internal sleeves to suit the helm as well as a huge library of mast extrusion data. This data allows the team to supply the sailor with exactly the same bend characteristics in replacement masts time and time again. Also, the very technical recipe of Magnesium and other alloys has ensured gust response is optimised.

Another interesting development, and a result of the modern Solo employing an inhaul was the Superspars system which involved internal mast sheaves, one at the gooseneck and one at the base of the mast. This negates the need for tying/taping blocks either side of the mast. The B+ boom has improved stiffness so it will be interesting to see this rig in action in 2017.

With the need for more controls comes the need for more mounting bases and Composite Craft, based on the IOW produced two very catching carbon mounting bases for this Solo. This modern material was also used under the mainsheet block to reduce wear and cover an old repair!

You wait for three then five come along!

There were two other Solos on show, no one wanted to miss the party!

Allen Brothers

Making a big impression at the show, this UK based firm pulled out all the stops and, with a factory fitted out Boatyard at Beer Solo on show, provided yet another choice for those wanting a single hander.

This South West based builder have been building Solos for a number of years and with the likes of Salcombe's Chris Cleaves and Martin Frary producing some top results, the hull is undeniably fast. There are a number of features unique to the Kevin Driver built Solo, concealed forestay fitting and corrector cover are just two. The hull on the Allen stand was sporting the P2 North sail on the Selden D+.

Ovington Boats

Nathan Batchelor was on hand to show off the new Ovington hull, fitted out to an exacting standard and rigged with the National Championship winning D+/HD Gold Maxx. Ovington bought the all conquering Boon plug a few years ago and following some serious re-development, now have a top example. Ovington Boats have a long history of FRP production in many high performance designs and the Solo on show had all the usual refinements including the very ‘Ovi' floor grip as standard. Andy Davis was on hand on Saturday and managed to get his ‘major’ winning HD Gold Maxx on Vince’s Winder as well as the Ovington!

So, Winder Boats, P&B JP, Gosling Dinghycraft, Boatyard at Beer and Ovington Boats, plenty of hull choice, tick.

North Sails P2, F2, P&B laminate, HD Sails as some of the examples of rags to use, tick. Selden and Superspars masts, tick.

A massive thanks to Vince and Oli for the use of their ships and also to Nathan and Allen Brothers for the Solos on their stands.

Thanks to the cracking NSCA team of volunteers including, Steve Ede, Rob Laurie, Godfrey Clark, Pete Mitchell, Andy Hyland, Phil Sturmer, Graham Wilson, Claire Clark, Roger Gravatt, Shaun Welsh, Guy Maygar and most importantly, Andrew Thompson, our show co-ordinator. I may well have missed a few names so apologies.

Let the season begin!

Related Articles

Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 9
Let's face it, it was horrible Let's face it, it was horrible. Conditions this week were enough to put many off as a very light 4 knot, patchy, cold North Easterly breeze, and don't forget the incessant rain, greeted competitors for races 17 & 18 of the Tipsy Icicle series. Posted on 8 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 8
A big breeze weekend, but not as much as forecast A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. Posted on 1 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship
Great racing for 33 helms in fresh winds at Draycote After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds. Posted on 27 Feb Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 7
A return to the light stuff After last Sunday's big breeze this week saw a return to the light stuff. The 49 starters in the first race of the day had to make do with a westerly breeze that averaged at 4 knots with the occasional 8 knot gust. Posted on 25 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winters to go ahead
Forecast for Draycote Water looking good The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. Posted on 24 Feb Possible postponement for the Solos
Strong winds forecast for Noble Marine Winter Championship The current forecast for the Noble Marine Winter Championship is currently 22mph gusting 39mph at 9am and sustained gusts of 39-40 throughout the day. Clearly too strong to race, so please be aware that we may postpone the event. Posted on 23 Feb Allen at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
New International 14 and Solo to feature on the stand This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for a range of new products from Allen Brothers, the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing hardware. Posted on 23 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship preview
Taking place this Saturday at Draycote Water This Saturday sees the season opener for the National Solo fleet as we contest the Noble Marine Winter Championship. Posted on 21 Feb

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo and Europe
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy