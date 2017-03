Here is what Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell have been up to for the last couple of months down in Cadiz. Thanks again to the team's sponsors and most of all UK Sport for supporting our Road to Tokyo 2020; British Sailing Team, Volvo, Allen Brothers & Marlow Ropes.

The Wildwind Difference

We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more.

The World Sailing Show - March 2017

Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami.

Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD

For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat.

Burling and Tuke named Team of the Year

At the 54th Halberg Awards in Auckland Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night.

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall

Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today.

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2

Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend.

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1

Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today.

Six Miami medals for Britain

As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).

World Cup Series Miami overall

Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.